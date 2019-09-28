Wolves 2-0 Watford: Nuno Espirito Santo's side seal first league win of the season

2:54 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' win over Watford in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' win over Watford in the Premier League

Wolves climbed out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 victory against Watford at Molineux, deepening Quique Sanchez Flores' side's troubles at the bottom of the Premier League table in the process.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side started the day just two points ahead of Watford at the bottom of the league, but they took the lead for the first time in the Premier League this season when Matt Doherty converted Pedro Neto's cross from close range.

After the break, Watford did show some signs of life but their chances of a result were ended when Morgan Gibbs-White's header hit Daryll Janmaat and rebounded past a wrong-footed Ben Foster to seal victory.

It was a much-needed win for Wolves, who move up to 13th following their first victory of the season. They are now five points ahead of Watford, who remain without win this season. They also remain bottom, three points behind Newcastle, who face Leicester live on Sky Sports on Sunday, and Aston Villa.

Player ratings Wolves: Patricio (7), Doherty (8), Coady (7), Boly (7), Jonny (7), Neto (8), Saiss (7), Dendoncker (7), Moutinho (7), Traore (8), Jimenez (7).



Subs: Gibbs-White (6), Cutrone (n/a), Neves (n/a).



Watford: Foster (6), Janmaat (5), Dawson (6), Cathcart (6), Holebas (6), Deulofeu (5), Doucoure (6), Cleverley (6), Capoue (6), Sarr (5), Welbeck (7).



Subs: Pereyra (7), Gray (6).



Man of the match: Adama Traore.

How Wolves secured their first league win

Wolves started brightly and they created the first opening just five minutes into the game as Willy Boly's through ball released Raul Jimenez. However, the Mexican drilled the ball into the side netting from a tight angle.

The hosts were eventually rewarded for their dominance in the 18th minute when Pedro Neto's low cross picked out Doherty, and the full-back made no mistake from close range to give his side a deserved lead.

10 - Since the start of last season, Matt Doherty (five goals, five assists) is one of only four defenders to have been directly involved in 10+ goals in the @premierleague, after Trent Alexander-Arnold (16), Andrew Robertson (13) and Lucas Digne (10). Raumdeuter. pic.twitter.com/He3hI5QLdJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 28, 2019

It was the first time this season that Wolves had scored first in the Premier League, but it was another early setback for Watford, who struggled to create anything of note in the final third during the opening 45 minutes.

Wolves thought they should have had a chance to double that advantage when Adama Traore's cross struck Jose Holebas on the hand, but referee Paul Tierney waved away the appeals before VAR Kevin Friend stuck with the on-field decision.

Team news Wolves made one change from the side that drew 1-1 at Crystal Palace last time out in the Premier League. Jota was replaced in the starting line-up by Neto.



Watford made four changes from the side that lost 8-0 to Manchester City in the Premier League. Janmaat, Cathcart, Sarr and Welbeck came into the team in place of Mariappa, Femenia, Hughes and Foulquier.

Watford threatened early in the second-half when half-time substitute Roberto Pereyra, who replaced Gerard Deulofeu, crossed the ball for Jose Holebas. The defender's header was saved but then spilled by Rui Patricio, who was a relieved man when Tom Cleverley's effort dribbled inches wide of the post.

Watford were growing into the game, but they could not make their dominant spell of possession count. And they were eventually punished in the 61st minute when Doherty's cross was flicked on by Gibbs-White and went in off the unlucky Janmaat.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Leander Dendoncker celebrate after Watford's Daryl Janmaat puts the ball into his own net

Flores' side had experience of coming from two goals down against Arsenal to earn a draw earlier this month, but there was to be no repeat on this occasion as Patricio produced a fine save to deny Danny Welbeck.

Abdoulaye Doucoure worked Patricio again with time running out, this time from long range, but the Portuguese goalkeeper held on as Wolves saw out the match for a first victory.

Watford's difficult start Watford have now lost five of their seven Premier League games.

Man of the match - Adama Traore

Adama Traore impressed for Wolves against Watford

There were a number of candidates for Wolves. Neto impressed on his first Premier League start, while Doherty, who got himself on the score sheet, put in a tireless shift on the right.

But Traore gets the nod. He was a constant threat to the Watford defence with his pace - and his final ball, something he has been criticised for in the past, was excellent.

Nuno will be hoping the former Barcelona winger can keep this form going as Wolves look to continue their climb up the table.

Opta stats

Wolves have ended a run of seven Premier League matches without a win, earning their first victory in the competition since beating Fulham 1-0 at Molineux in May of last season.

Watford are winless in 11 Premier League games (D3 L8), never going longer without a win in the competition (also 11 ending in January 2007 and December 1999).

The Hornets are the fourth side to concede as many as 20 goals after their opening seven Premier League games of a season, after Bolton (21) in 2011-12, Derby (20) in 2007-08 and Southampton (20) in 2012-13. Goalkeeper Ben Foster has conceded 24 Premier League goals via own goals - only Mark Schwarzer (28) has conceded more in this manner (Tim Howard also 24).

What's next?

Wolves go to Besiktas for their second Europa League group-stage clash on Thursday at 5.55pm, before travelling to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday at 2pm. Watford host Sheffield United in the Premier League at 3pm on Saturday.