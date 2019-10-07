Marcus Rashford says Manchester United's results have not been good enough

Marcus Rashford says Manchester United's results have simply not been good enough and the club's fans deserve better.

United's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday left them 12th in the Premier League, making it their worst start to a season in 30 years.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, the striker Rashford said: "You can't hide in football and the last few weeks simply haven't been good enough.

"As a United fan myself, that hurts. And you deserve better. We know we need to improve and that is our sole focus as a team and as a club."

Rashford has scored three goals in the Premier League this season

Rashford has failed to find his best form this season, scoring three times in 10 appearances as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team have struggled.

Since Solskjaer was appointed permanent manager on March 28, they have taken just 17 points from 16 games.

Rashford's comments come a day after goalkeeper David de Gea told Sky Sports "everything is going wrong" and called on the players to "keep fighting".

He added: "It's a hard moment for us, a difficult moment, but we are United and we need to keep fighting."

Neville: Board responsible for United's results

Sky Sports' Gary Neville says United's board are to blame for their current predicament.

He said: "Their recruitment has been woeful for many years and they've been all over the place in terms of different styles of managers who are bringing in players.

"They now need to fix the style, fix a way of recruiting and go and get the players. They got three in the summer of the right type, they've done OK so far but they need another five or six.

"The board need to hold their nerve. They're responsible for this with poor recruitment, poor selection of managers, going with them and then pulling off them.

"They've also gone for different styles of managers, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now taking the club in a completely different direction."

