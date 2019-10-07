European Paper Talk: Real Madrid still want Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is still wanted by Real Madrid

Our friends at Football Whispers are here to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from across Europe.

Spain

Zinedine Zidane still wants Real Madrid to spend big to sign Paul Pogba next summer despite the Manchester United star's disappointing start to the season and the emergence of Federico Valverde. (Marca)

James Rodriguez will not join up with Colombia for their friendlies against Chile and Algeria as the Real Madrid midfielder wants to remain in Spain and win over Los Blancos coach Zidane. (Marca)

Real Madrid could be without Toni Kross for the Clasico on October 26 after the German limped off against Granada with a muscle injury. The German midfielder had played all but eight minutes of Los Blancos' opening 10 fixtures. (Mundo Deportivo)

Espanyol are set to sack David Gallego and will turn to former Girona and Sevilla coach Pablo Machin. (RAC 1)

Italy

Paulo Dybala reiterated he never wanted to leave Juventus in the summer after scoring in the Serie A champions' 2-1 win over Inter. "I've always been clear, my preference was always to stay here," said the former Manchester United and Tottenham target. (Rai Sport)

AC Milan are likely to sack Marco Giampaolo despite picking up a 2-1 win against Genoa. Luciano Spalletti, Stefano Pioli, Rudi Garcia, Claudio Ranieri and Gennaro Gattuso are the candidates to take charge. (Sky Italia)

Ranieri and Pioli are also wanted by Sampdoria and Genoa as the two clubs consider managerial changes during the international break. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund have opted against sacking Lucien Favre during the international break but have identified former RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick as a potential replacement for the Swiss coach. (Bild)

Schalke goalkeeper and captain Alexander Nubel has decided to join Bayern Munich next summer when his contract expires. (Bild)

France

Lyon head coach Sylvinho faces the sack after defeat to St Etienne in the Rhone-Alpes derby compounded their poor start to the season. "This is not enough," Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said. "We have to think and (sporting director) Juninho must tell us what he wants to do." (L'Equipe)

Claude Puel wants to make Hatem Ben Arfa, who is currently a free agent, his first signing at St Etienne. The former Leicester City boss was appointed by Les Verts on Friday. (JDD)

Switzerland

Xherdan Shaqiri is happy at Liverpool despite his limited playing time at Anfield: "Apart from the fact I'd like to play more, I'm happy. I have a certain status in the squad because I'm one of the more experienced players. I feel I'm one of the leaders." (Schweizer-Illustrierte)