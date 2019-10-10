Russia 4-0 Scotland: Steve Clarke's men suffer second-half collapse in Moscow

3:46 Highlights of the European Qualifier Group I game between Russia and Scotland. Highlights of the European Qualifier Group I game between Russia and Scotland.

Scotland must rely on coming through the UEFA Nations League play-offs to book their place at Euro 2020 after they were thrashed 4-0 in Russia.

Steve Clarke's men suffered an alarming second-half collapse in Moscow as Artem Dzyuba scored twice (57 & 70) to help book the 2018 World Cup hosts' place at the finals.

Magomed Ozdoev's thunderous drive came just three minutes after Dzyuba's opener (60) to knock the stuffing out of the visitors while Aleksandr Golovin (84) completed the scoring with a well-taken finish.

The result moves second-placed Russia onto 18 points in Group I, still three points behind leaders Belgium, while Scotland can no longer qualifying automatically and remain in fifth place.

Dzyuba prods in his second during a fine performance for Russia

How Scotland were left seeking a Euro 2020 lifeline

Scotland had sought to build some momentum through a confident performance heading into what would currently be a Nations League play-off against Norway in March, but on this evidence, they are well off the pace.

Russia were written off inside and outside their own country before storming to the quarter-finals as hosts of the 2018 World Cup hosts, and they enjoyed 72 per cent possession during a dominant opening 45 minutes in wet conditions at the Luzhniki Arena.

But after 3-0 defeats in Belgium and Kazakhstan, Clarke's side produced a disciplined and compact first-half display to reduce their opponents to half-chances. Aleksei Ionov's close-range shot was blocked by Andrew Robertson while Golovin drew a routine save from David Marshall.

Russia secured a sixth straight competitive win for the first time since 1996

Scotland were forced into a change at half-time as Lawrence Shankland replaced the injured Oliver Burke, but the hosts took the lead during Scotland's best period in the match.

Charlie Mulgrew needed to exert better body strength as he was shrugged off the ball by Dzyuba, who met Golovin's corner to crash a first-time shot beyond Marshall. It was the Russia talisman's 22nd goal in 39 internationals, becoming his country's third highest scorer overtaking Roman Pavlyuchenko.

Team news Michael Devlin and John Fleck made their Scotland debuts. Aberdeen centre-back Devlin featured in a back four that also had the surprise inclusion of Sheffield Wednesday right-back Liam Palmer in favour of Stephen O'Donnell.



Fleck was joined by Callum McGregor and John McGinn in midfield with Robert Snodgrass and Ryan Fraser out wide. Oliver Burke started up front.

"The same old problems crept in with them conceding off a set-piece," former Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher told Sky Sports. "Dzyuba showed great strength, but from there it all just fell apart."

But while the opener was avoidable, there was little Scotland could do about Ozdoev's superb second as he drilled in Golovin's lay-off from the edge of the box.

Aleksandr Golovin, right, celebrates scoring Russia's fourth on Thursday

With the game over as a contest, Scotland failed to draw any consolation for the 1,000-strong Tartan Army as sloppy defending from Mulgrew and Michael Devlin allowed Dzyuba to take Mario Fernandes' header back across goal on his chest before prodding home his second from close range.

Russia only had five shots on target, but they once more showed their clinical touch with six minutes remaining as Golovin capped a fine individual performance by taking Dzyuba's disguised pass to compound Scotland's misery.

What's next?

