Jadon Sancho teams up with Nike to launch new south London pitch

Jadon Sancho is looking to give more back to the south London community (photo credit: Nike)

Jadon Sancho has teamed up with Nike to help launch a new football pitch in south London in the hope of inspiring others.

Sancho, who was born in Camberwell and raised in Kennington, played a part in the initiative to help improve local facilities in south east London, with the aim of giving more youngsters a chance to shine.

"Growing up in Kennington has made me the man I am today; I owe a lot to South London for nurturing the way I play," Sancho said. "I hope the local kids feel empowered to tell their own stories through football and follow in my footsteps - this pitch being just the ignition point."

As the home of the Lambeth Tigers, a football club for young people aged six to 18, the pitch will provide the local footballers of SE11 access to the best facilities possible.

The new pitch will be part of Lambeth Tigers' facilities (photo credit: Nike)

David Marriott and Jamahl Jarrett both grew up on a nearby estate and the two coaches helped with the founding of the club and described the pitch as "sanctuary for kids".

"There's a real need for safe places for these kids to play in," said Jarrett. "A pitch like this is like a sanctuary for kids, encouraging them to get into football in a safe environment. The cool, bright design is also like a magnet - it's a place where people will want to get out and play."

The Tigers will use the pitch all year to help enable football programming and provide regular opportunities to more than 300 young players in the community through coaching, workshops and training.