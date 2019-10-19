Leeds United vs Birmingham City: 11 arrested after Elland Road crowd trouble

Police say they made 11 arrests after crowd trouble broke out following Leeds' 1-0 win over Birmingham at Elland Road on Saturday.

Birmingham have confirmed they will investigate incidents of crowd disturbances after a section of the travelling support appeared to clash with police and stewards at full time.

West Yorkshire Police released a statement confirming that trouble broke out "inside and outside the ground" which resulted in several match stewards suffering minor injuries.

"Police enquiries are ongoing this evening following public order incidents at Saturday's football match involving Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road," a police statement said. "Leeds District Police are appealing for witnesses following disorder incidents inside and outside the ground after the fixture.

"They included a public order incident in the Birmingham City supporters stand at the end of the game and a subsequent public order incident in the coach park outside Elland Road.

"Police resources were deployed outside the ground between supporters during the incident which lasted for about 45 minutes before fans dispersed.

"Officers made 11 arrests in total, mainly for public order offences. Minor injuries were reported to several match stewards."

Chief Inspector Jon Arrowsuch, Match Commander of the event, said: "Our enquires are ongoing into the incidents which took place at this afternoon's game.

"Police resources were deployed outside Elland Road and officers made 11 arrests in total for offences both inside and outside the ground. Clearly these were scenes no one would wish to see and we will be examining CCTV footage and working with both clubs as we investigate what took place.

"Anyone who has information about public order offences committed is asked to contact Leeds District Police on 101 referencing Police log 531 of October 19."

A Birmingham spokesperson told Sky Sports News: "The club and its safety team will be investigating what exactly happened in conjunction with the police and all relevant parties".

"As a club we have a zero tolerance policy towards anti-social behaviour and any subsequent actions taken by us will reflect that."