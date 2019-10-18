Birmingham midfielder Ivan Sunjic wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for September

1:08 Watch the three winners from September's Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month competition here... Watch the three winners from September's Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month competition here...

Birmingham City midfielder Ivan Sunjic is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for September, receiving 55 per cent of the public vote.

With his side trailing 2-1 and the ball bobbling around in the Derby area, Sunjic strode forward to help. And help he did with a rasping rising 20-year shot which flew into the net.

Sunjic beat off competition from Fulham's Tom Cairney and Hull City's Kamil Grosicki.

League One: Max Power - SUNDERLAND v MK Dons - September 28

Sunderland midfielder Max Power is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for September, receiving 58 per cent of the public vote.

There is something magical about a shot that teases the keeper into believing he can save it before arcing cruelly out of his reach. Power's sweeping effort was a perfect example.

Power said: "I'm over the moon with it because I've never won an award like that before. It's always nice to be recognised and all the more so because we earned the three points, because although personal accolades are great, it's all about the team and picking up positive results.

"The game was fairly balanced at the time and it came out of nowhere, so when it hit the back of the net, it was a great buzz and a great feeling in front of 30,000 fans. It's the type of moment you play football for and you can tell by my reaction what I thought about because I almost ended up on the gravel knee sliding."

Power beat off competition from MK Dons Rhys Healey and Bristol Rovers' Jonson Clarke Harris.

League Two: James Clarke - Crawley Town v WALSALL - September 28

Walsall defender James Clarke is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for September, receiving 61.5 per cent of the public vote.

Crawley's defenders didn't hurry to close down a central defender 30 yards out from goal. They should have, as Clarke unleashed a piledriver that was still rising as it struck the net.

Clarke said: "I'm really happy to win the goal of the month award. Rory Gaffney played a good pass across to me and I was invited to take the shot on and thankfully it went into the top corner."

Clarke beat off competition from Plymouth Argyle's Conor Grant and Swindon Town's Eoin Doyle.