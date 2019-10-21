Two men arrested after Haringey Borough vs Yeovil game abandoned over alleged racial abuse

The alleged racism took place at Haringey Borough's Coles Park ground

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault after Haringey Borough walked off during their FA Cup tie with Yeovil on Saturday.

The qualifying match between was abandoned on Saturday after the players walked off the pitch due to alleged racist abuse.

The Metropolitan Police have issued a statement which read: "Two men have been arrested this morning following an investigation into reports of racist comments made during a match between Haringey Borough FC and Yeovil Town on Saturday, 19 October.

"The men - aged 23 and 26 - were arrested in Chard and Yeovil on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault.

"They are both in custody at a police station in Somerset.

"Officers from the Met are leading the investigation with the assistance of Avon and Somerset police.

"Anyone who was at the match who has any further information that can help assist officers with the investigation should contact police on 101 quoting CAD 5272/19 Oct."

The match was abandoned in the 64th minute after Haringey's manager Tom Loizou took the decision to remove his players, who he said looked "disturbed and frightened".

Haringey's goalkeeper Valery Douglas Pajetat said he was spat at, struck by a bottle and subjected to racist abuse, before his team-mate, Cobie Rowe, was also allegedly targeted by racist chants.