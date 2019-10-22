Champions League round-up: Real Madrid ease Zinedine Zidane pressure

Real Madrid eased the pressure on Zinedine Zidane with a 1-0 win at Galatasaray

Real Madrid eased the pressure on manager Zinedine Zidane with a vital 1-0 win at Galatasaray.

Madrid moved up to second in Group A, albeit five points behind leaders Paris-Saint Germain, after Toni Kroos' deflected strike on his 100th Champions League appearance secured the win in Istanbul.

Having won just one of their last four games, Real were looking to regain some momentum with a big victory over the Turkish champions. They had to settle for a narrow win.

On his return to the squad after missing Saturday's loss to Mallorca, Eden Hazard was Madrid's most effective attacking threat, setting up the goal for Kroos and hitting the bar in the second half.

However, like the rest of Madrid's team, he wasn't consistent enough to dominate in Istanbul.

The visitors were fortunate to get away with poor defending that handed two good chances to Florin Andone, whose shots were saved by Thibaut Courtois.

Galatasaray, sixth in their domestic league, could have snatched a draw with headed efforts at corners late on.

Kylian Mbappe struck a hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Club Brugge

PSG maintained their 100 per cent record in the group with a 5-0 win at Club Brugge, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a second-half hat-trick.

Mauro Icardi had given the visitors an early lead but it took until Mbappe's arrival as a substitute for PSG to take control of the contest.

Mbappe opened his account nine minutes after coming on and completed his hat-trick in the 79th and 83rd minutes after Icardi had grabbed his second of the night.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich beat Olympiakos

Bayern briefly risked dropping Champions League points for the first time this campaign, but two goals from Robert Lewandowski helped them recover from 1-0 down against Olympiakos to win 3-2.

Juventus looked in danger of losing their unbeaten record this season when they trailed to Aleksey Miranchuk's 30th-minute goal at home to Lokomotiv Moscow, but Paulo Dybala struck twice in the space of three minutes to secure a 2-1 win.

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are tied on seven points in Group D after Alvaro Morata's 78th-minute header gave the Spanish side a 1-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen.