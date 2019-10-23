Dani Ceballos to cost Arsenal £30m - European Paper Talk

Real Madrid want £30m from Arsenal to make Dani Ceballos' loan move permanent

The Champions League takes centre-stage this midweek, but there's still a healthy dose of transfer news filling the back pages across Europe.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Real Madrid are planning a sensational January swoop for Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski. The Poland forward has long been linked with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu and would be the marquee signing Real are desperate for. Los Blancos could sell Mariano Diaz and Brahim Diaz to fund a move for the 31-year-old. (OK Diario)

Tottenham have shown an interest in Barcelona's homegrown midfielder Carles Alena, 21. (Mundo Deportivo)

And Alena is one of three midfielders Barca are looking to offload in January along with Ivan Rakitic, long linked with Manchester United, and Riqui Puig. (Sport)

Real Madrid will hold out for a fee of £30m from Arsenal in order to make Dani Ceballos' loan move into a permanent one. (El Desmarque)

Barcelona have denied a €15m (£13m) payment made to Atletico Madrid was by way of compensation for their approach of Antoine Griezmann. Instead, the Catalans say it was to secure first refusal on five Atleti players. (Sport)

Real Madrid have identified Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon as a potential successor to Thibaut Courtois. The 22-year-old has impressed Los Blancos, who would have to meet his €50m (£43m) release clause. (El Desmarque)

Italy

Manchester City sent a scout to watch Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Italy international midfielder has been likened to Azzurri great Andrea Pirlo. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Milan are eyeing up young Bayern Munich defender Lars Lukas Mai, 19, ahead of his contract expiring next summer. (Calciomercato)

Juventus remain interested in Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, who played under current Bianconeri boss Maurizio Sarri last season. The Premier League side would demand £100m to part with the Frenchman. (Calciomercato)

Germany

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann says he's heard the Reds hold an interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. (Sky in Germany)

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insists the Bavarians will not rush to decide whether or not to make Philippe Coutinho's loan move from Barcelona permanent. "We will decide when the moment arrives," Rummenigge said. "He doesn't have the attitude of a star. He's a friendly person, popular around the club and we're really happy with the deal we managed to close." (Kicker)

Jose Mourinho is a candidate to succeed Lucien Favre at Borussia Dortmund, if the under-pressure Swiss tactician is removed from his position. (BILD)

Bayern president Uli Hoeness says Bayern will not sign another centre-back in January following Niklas Sule's season-ending ACL injury. (Sport-BILD)

Bayern's problems are stacking up with French defender Lucas Hernandez injuring ankle ligaments in Tuesday's 3-2 Champions League win over Olympiacos. Afterwards, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed the defender would be out for 'several weeks'. Bayern are unimpressed after the French Football Federation allowed Hernandez to play during the international break. (Sport1)

France

Paris Saint-Germain's on-loan striker Mauro Icardi is in no rush to decide his future. The Argentine is surplus to requirements at parent club Internazionale and PSG hold the option to make the switch permanent. "I am very happy to be in Paris, we will see what will happen at the end of the season," Icardi said. (Le10Sport)

Kylian Mbappe scored a 22-minute hat-trick after coming off the bench against Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday and afterwards admitted he was not happy at starting on the bench. "It's true that I wanted to start, I thought I was going to start," Mbappe explained. "The coach has chosen and you have to accept. I wanted to go home and show that it's hard to do without me." (RMC Sport)