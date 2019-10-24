European paper talk: Paul Pogba - Juventus prepare bid for Man Utd midfielder

Paul Pogba will reportedly turn down a new Manchester United contract

As the January transfer window inches ever closer, clubs across Europe will be identifying potential transfer targets and holding discussions with clubs and agents over future deals.

And we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Italy

Juventus are prepared to battle Real Madrid next summer to clinch the signing of Paul Pogba from Manchester United. The French midfielder has informed the Premier League side he will not sign a new contract at Old Trafford. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

West Ham and Wolves are interested in AC Milan winger Suso. The Spaniard would cost around £35m and is also on the radars of Fiorentina and Sevilla. (CalcioMercato)

Former Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell has been offered to Roma as the Serie A club search for a short-term signing to cover their mounting injuries. Former Watford midfielder Valon Behrami is also an option. (Corriere dello Sport)

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis would like to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the Serie A club in January. "He's a desire of mine rather than a suggestion, but it depends on him and not me," De Laurentiis said. (TV Luna)

Spain

Manchester United, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are all interested in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria. The 22-year-old would cost around £35m. (AS)

Barcelona would have to pay £173m to trigger the release clause in Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez's contract. It was previously claimed the Argentine could leave the Serie A giants for around £95m. (Mundo Deportivo)

Gus Poyet is the frontrunner to take charge at Leganes, who sit bottom of the La Liga table after nine matches. (Cadena Cope)

Germany

Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel has turned down offers from Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Roma and Paris Saint-Germain and is set to join Bayern Munich when his contract expires next summer. (Sport Bild)

Milan Skriniar would be open to a move to a move to Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund, but only if he lost his place in the Inter Milan side.

He said: "I would always think if I received an offer [from Bayern or Dortmund] but it would depend more on my situation at Inter. If I were on the bench, it would be hard to say no." (Ruhr Nachrichten)

France

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Chelsea right-back Tariq Lamptey and have scouted the 19-year-old throughout the Premier League club's UEFA Youth League campaign. Lamptey is out of contract next summer. (Soccer Link)