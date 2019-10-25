Manchester United target Thomas Muller - European paper talk

Thomas Muller has struggled for regular first-team football at Bayern Munich

As the January transfer window inches ever closer, clubs across Europe will be identifying potential transfer targets and holding discussions with clubs and agents over future deals.

And we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Germany

Manchester United are interested in Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller and the German is prepared to leave the Bundesliga giants in January due to a lack of playing time this season. (Bild)

United would face competition from Inter, however, in the race to sign Muller. The Italian club believe the German's current unhappiness and his contract expiring in the summer of 2021 make him an affordable option in January. (Kicker)

Jose Mourinho had been linked with replacing Lucien Favre at Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has quashed speculation the Bundesliga side have spoken to Jose Mourinho in regard to replacing Lucien Favre. "These rumours around Mourinho lack any substance," he said. (Sky Germany)

Spain

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has made Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe the club's priority target and is prepared to pay up to £260m to secure the signing of the French star. (AS)

Kylian Mbappe has been made Real Madrid's top target by Florentino Perez

Samuel Chukwueze has signed a new long-term contract with Villarreal which has seen his buyout clause rise from £34.5m to £86.5m. The 20-year-old was linked with a number of top European clubs after impressing last season. (AS)

Barcelona are interested in Brazilian duo Everton and Rodrigo Caio. Gremio winger Everton was linked with a number of European clubs after he starred in Brazil's Copa America success while Caio has impressed at Flamengo since a January move. (Mundo Deportivo)

Ivan Rakitic is set to leave Barcelona in the January transfer window and join Inter Milan with the two clubs expected to agree a fee in the region of £33m for the midfielder. (El Desmarque)

Italy

Jack Rodwell will undergo a medical with Roma today ahead of signing a short-term contract with the Serie A side. The midfielder has been without a club since leaving Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season. (Sky Italia)

Paris Saint-Germain have joined the growing list of clubs interested in Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland. The 19-year-old has scored 20 goals in 13 games this season and is wanted by Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid. (CalcioMercato)

Striker Erling Haaland is being closely monitored by Paris Saint-Germain

Arturo Vidal is open to a move away from Barcelona in January and the 32-year-old midfielder would favour a switch to Inter Milan where he would reunite with former Juventus boss Antonio Conte. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Turkey

Leicester are interested in Trabzonspor's Turkish midfielder Kerem Baykus but Swansea City, Lazio and Freiburg are also interested in the 19-year-old. (Fotospor)