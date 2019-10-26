Emiliano Sala boarding pass image condemned by Swansea ahead of Cardiff clash

Swansea have distanced themselves from a 'shameful' image on social media which was posted in relation to the late Emiliano Sala

Swansea have condemned an image appearing to mock the death of Cardiff forward Emiliano Sala which has circulated on social media ahead of Sunday's South Wales derby.

Images of boarding passes with Sala's name on, the flight number listed as "D3ad", and the words "Swansea City airlines" appeared on social media on Friday.

Sala had just signed for Cardiff City when he was killed after a private plane taking him from France to the UK crashed in the English Channel north of Guernsey on January 21.

Cardiff have yet to make any comment on the incident.

A Swansea statement read: "Swansea City is aware of the disgraceful image currently circulating on social media ahead of Sunday's South Wales derby in relation to the sad death of Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala.

"We are working closely with South Wales Police who will be conducting an investigation to identify the initial source.

"The image is shameful and does not represent this football club or our supporters in any way.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy towards any discriminatory, unacceptable or anti-social behaviour, and this will be enforced rigorously before, during and after Sunday's South Wales derby

"Any supporters displaying this type of material or behaving in an unacceptable manner will face criminal proceedings.

"The club will be strongly supporting South Wales Police in any public order or hate crime prosecutions surrounding these images and any related incidents during Sunday's fixture at the Liberty Stadium."

South Wales Police confirmed they are investigating an image on social media relating to Sala and are working with Swansea City and Cardiff City football clubs.

We are aware re an image on social media relating to Emiliano Sala.

We are investigating & will be working closely with @SwansOfficial @CardiffCityFC

We would remind people not to share the image as they may be committing an offence.

Anyone with info call 101 occ 1900395865



^CD pic.twitter.com/ktD3LYbaME — South Wales Police (@swpolice) October 26, 2019

Swansea and Cardiff meet for the first time in five years on Sunday.

It is one of the fiercest rivalries in British football, as the two sides compete for supremacy in South Wales. Their last meeting came in the Premier League in 2014, but various promotions and relegations have kept them apart until this Sunday, when they face off at the Liberty Stadium.