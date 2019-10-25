Swansea vs Cardiff preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Bersant Celina could be in line for a recall to the Swansea starting line-up on Sunday

Swansea face Cardiff in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Swansea boss Steve Cooper will have to check on Wales international defender Joe Rodon for the first south Wales derby of the season against Cardiff. Rodon is expected to be fit despite picking up another ankle knock during the 3-0 defeat against Brentford, after missing the 1-1 draw at Barnsley last weekend with a similar problem.

Midfielder Bersant Celina and George Byers could be in line for a recall after coming on at half-time in the midweek defeat, with striker Sam Surridge also pushing for a start following a 20-minute cameo. Aldo Kalulu is the only long-term absentee with an ankle injury, which has sidelined him since August.

Neil Warnock will enter his first south Wales derby without Canada international winger Junior Hoilett. Hoilett has been ruled out of the clash with a hamstring strain picked up during Tuesday's 2-2 draw at Millwall.

Club captain Sol Bamba and former Swansea full-back Ashley Richards, who has yet to play this season, both started in an U23s clash on Monday but will not be risked. Isaac Vassell is sidelined until November, but Leandro Bacuna is fit following a bout of illness which saw him miss the Millwall match.

Junior Hoilett has been ruled out with a hamstring strain

Recent form

Swansea's recent downturn in form continued on Tuesday night, when they were beaten 3-0 by Brentford at the Liberty Stadium. Last weekend, they could only manage a 1-1 draw with bottom club Barnsley, while they were also beaten 2-1 by Stoke before the international break earlier this month.

Cardiff are gradually plotting a route up the Championship table and battled to a 2-2 draw with Millwall in midweek. That came after a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday last Friday night and a 4-2 defeat to leaders West Brom two weeks earlier. Neil Warnock's side have lost just one of their previous six league outings.

What the managers said...

Swansea boss Steve Cooper: "The good thing is the next game is a home game so we have got a chance to put it right. That's what we want to do - we want to face up to things and not hide away and get over barriers. One of those is winning a game at home.

"Tuesday night is done. It's disappointing and it will hurt for a little bit but we have to get on with it. Sunday is a sell-out. It's a big game, we know that. I am just pleased we are at home whoever we are playing so we can face up to things and get over some hurdles."

Steve Cooper's Swansea have won just one of their previous six Championship fixtures

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock: "I'm aware how important it is and how people are looking forward to it. When you're in the camp, you're aware right from the start. The atmosphere will be fabulous and it's why we're all involved. Your heart beats a little bit quicker. I think it's a special game, one to look forward to, and I'm sure the fans are.

"I don't think either manager will have a lot of motivation to do, because derbies take care of themselves. We haven't got anyone who's played in a South Wales Derby but I think we've got players with the character that you need in derbies. Strange things happen in derbies. What I have emphasised is let's go and enjoy the atmosphere and thrive upon it."

Talking point: Warnock warns against derby 'stupidity'

Latest highlights

Opta stats

Swansea last hosted Cardiff in a league game at Liberty Stadium back in February 2014, winning 3-0 in a Premier League match.

Cardiff haven't lost consecutive league matches against Swansea since December 1996.

Swansea have lost three of their last four home league games (D1), as many as they had in their previous 20 at the Liberty Stadium (W13 D4 L3).

Though Cardiff are one of three unbeaten teams at home in the Championship this season, the Bluebirds are yet to win away in 2019-20 (D4 L3).

André Ayew has scored each of Swansea's last three league goals.

Neil Warnock is unbeaten in his last six away league visits to Swansea (W1 D5 L0) since losing 1-0 with Huddersfield Town in August 1993.

Prutton's prediction

Steve Cooper's honeymoon period looks like it is over now, and Swansea are actually in pretty dire form heading into this massive game: the first South Wales derby for five years.

This will be a huge occasion and it is always a fantastic atmosphere when two big rivals meet again after such a long gap. Cardiff haven't won yet away from home this season and I don't see that changing on Sunday.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)