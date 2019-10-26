Nottingham Forest vs Reading postponed due to heavy rain

Nottingham Forest's Championship game against Reading at the City Ground has been postponed due to heavy rain.

The bad weather has also impacted the rest of Saturday's sporting schedule, with five other games in the EFL and two race meetings postponed.

Tranmere's Sky Bet League One game against Doncaster was the first game to be called off, followed by Bolton's trip to Lincoln in the same division.

League Two clashes between Forest Green and Crewe, Grimsby and Cheltenham, and Macclesfield and Bradford also fell foul of waterlogged pitches, while race meetings at Doncaster and Newbury were victims of the weather too.

Clerk of the course at Doncaster Roderick Duncan was due to inspect the course at 7.30am, but following 32 millimetres of rain in the last 24 hours, that check was brought forward and the meeting was cancelled.

Postponed fixtures

Championship

Nottingham Forest vs Reading

League One

Lincoln vs Bolton

Tranmere vs Doncaster

League Two

Forest Green vs Crewe

Grimsby Town vs Cheltenham

Macclesfield Town vs Bradford