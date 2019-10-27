Football's fight against racism: Viv Anderson, Brendon Batson and Rhian Brewster explain their struggles in the beautiful game

To mark Black History Month, Sky Sports speaks to some of the pioneers who braved abuse and changed English football forever.

October is Black History Month and to recognise that, Sky Sports reporter Patrick Davison sat down with pioneers who - against a backdrop of discrimination and a top division that afforded few opportunities - braved the abuse and changed English football for the better.

Racism has remained a problem in football with a number of flashpoints across the UK this season, while Raheem Sterling turned the tide by speaking out last season against discrimination he had encountered.

Protocols have been put in place to combat racism by UEFA, but that still came in for criticism when chants were aimed at England players during their 6-0 win in Bulgaria earlier this month and the match was allowed to continue.

In the film, England's first black footballer Viv Anderson and West Brom legend Brendon Batson reveal the racism that confronted them in an often hostile society and at stadiums where hate regularly poured down from the terraces.

Football's ongoing problems with racism even today are underlined by Liverpool and England U17 World Cup winner Rhian Brewster, who was racially abused five times in seven months, with little done to punish his abusers.

Finally, Batson, Anderson and Brewster give their thoughts on what can be done to erase racism from the game for good.

To watch the film, click play at the top of the article.