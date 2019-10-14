England players suffer racist abuse in Bulgaria

4:25 Kaveh Solhekol and Rob Dorsett explain exactly what is happening and could happen if Bulgaria's fans continue to racially abuse England players during their European Qualifier in Sofia Kaveh Solhekol and Rob Dorsett explain exactly what is happening and could happen if Bulgaria's fans continue to racially abuse England players during their European Qualifier in Sofia

England's Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria in Sofia was twice halted before half-time due to racist abuse directed at the England players.

England captain Harry Kane spoke to the referee after 25 minutes of the first half, as per part one of UEFA's three-step protocol. The second step would lead the referee to suspend the match for a period of time and the third would be to abandon the match.

The game was stopped for a PA announcement before play resumed.

But after the abuse continued, England boss Gareth Southgate spoke to the fourth official and the match was briefly halted for a second time before half-time.

Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett reported hearing 'clear monkey chants' on six separate occasions during a 10-minute period during the first half when Tyrone Mings and Marcus Rashford had possession of the ball.

"I heard one fan clearly shout 'Hey, monkey' as Mings passed the ball," reported Dorsett.

During the interval, Bulgaria captain Ivelin Popov spoke to the home fans in an attempt to halt the abuse.

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane told ITV: "That was horrible. You feel physically sick hearing that."

Gareth Southgate speaks to the referee after racist chants were heard during Bulgaria vs England

Bulgaria stadium partially closed after previous abuse

The game is being played in a partially closed Vasil Levski National Stadium after UEFA imposed sanctions following incidents during Bulgaria's matches against Kosovo and the Czech Republic in June.

5,000 of the 46,340 seats had to be left empty, that number will be reduced to 3,000 for the game against Czech Republic next month.

Equal Game banners are being displayed across the empty seats at the Levski National Stadium

Banners bearing the words Equal Game have been displayed across the empty seats at the stadium, but that sentiment has not been followed by certain sections of the ground.

Bulgaria were fined 40,000 Euros in 2011 after fans abused Ashley Young, Ashley Cole and Theo Walcott during a Euro 2012 qualifier.