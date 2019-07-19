England to play in Bulgaria with partial stadium ban after home fans' racist behaviour

England face Bulgaria at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia on October 14

England are set to play their European Qualifier against Bulgaria in Sofia in October in front of a reduced crowd.

Bulgaria have been hit with a partial stadium closure by UEFA after their supporters were found guilty of racist behaviour in their Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Kosovo and the Czech Republic last month.

The Bulgarian FA will be required to block off 5,000 seats for the visit of Gareth Southgate's side to the Vasil Levski National Stadium on October 14, in a stadium with a capacity of 46,340.

The area of vacant seating will display a banner with the wording "#EqualGame".

Montenegro were forced by UEFA to play a match behind closed doors after England players were subjected to racism in March.

England will head to Sofia for their next match at the top of Group A following two victories from their opening matches.

Bulgaria are rooted to the foot of the table, having failed to win any of their four fixtures so far and will also face a partial stadium closure for their game against Czech Republic on November 17.