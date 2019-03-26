Montenegro charged with racist behaviour towards England players

England's Danny Rose was subject to racist chanting after he was booked late on

Montenegro have been charged with racist behaviour by UEFA after England's players were subjected to abuse in Monday's European Qualifier.

Gareth Southgate confirmed England would report racist chanting he heard directed at Danny Rose during his side's 5-1 win, which prompted Raheem Sterling to call for a stadium ban for Montenegro.

The regulations of European football's governing body state that if supporters engage in racist behaviour then "the member association or club responsible is punished with a minimum of a partial stadium closure".

Article 14 also states that additional disciplinary measures can be imposed depending on the situation, while "disciplinary measures may be combined with specific directives aimed at tackling such conduct".

Though Sterling said he had not heard the abuse personally, Southgate said he heard Tottenham defender Rose abused after a booking in the 93rd minute, while Callum Hudson-Odoi also insisted he heard monkey chants from the home fans.

Montenegro head coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic insisted he did not hear any racist chanting aimed at England players.

1:29 Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett details the events of Monday night's racist abuse aimed at England's Danny Rose in Montenegro Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett details the events of Monday night's racist abuse aimed at England's Danny Rose in Montenegro

The PFA's deputy chief executive Bobby Barnes, the FIFPro European President, said he had spoken to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin about the incidents and received assurances it would be dealt with.

"Aleksander Ceferin has expressed his equal frustration with myself that racism had raised its ugly head again," Barnes said.

"Aleksander reiterated his commitment to dealing with this stain on our game and to taking strong action once the evidence has been properly examined.

2:02 UEFA must put an end to their 'gimmicky' sanctions and take the strongest possible action against racism, says Kick It Out's Troy Townsend. UEFA must put an end to their 'gimmicky' sanctions and take the strongest possible action against racism, says Kick It Out's Troy Townsend.

"I know from working with him directly on various incidents in the recent past that he has exerted his influence to ensure action has been taken over racist incidents such as this, I firmly believe he intends to tackle this issue."

UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings over five match incidents in total:

Setting off of fireworks - Art. 16 (2) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations

Throwing of objects - Art. 16 (2) DR

Racist behaviour - Art. 14 DR

Crowd disturbances - Art. 16 (2) DR

Stairways blocked - Art. 38 of the UEFA Safety and Security Regulations

The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary on May 16.