UEFA condemn racist abuse of England players as 'a disaster'

Raheem Sterling called for stadium bans as punishment for racist abuse from fans

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has labelled racist abuse of England players by Montenegro fans "a disaster".

Montenegro have been charged with racist behaviour by UEFA after several England players - including Raheem Sterling, Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi - were the target of racist abuse were subjected to abuse in Monday's European Qualifier.

"It is a disaster," Ceferin told reporters at the European Club Association's general assembly in Amsterdam.

"I cannot say anymore because it is now a matter for our disciplinary committee, but I cannot believe these people still exist."

Prime Minister Theresa May's official spokesman said he called for UEFA to take "strong and swift action", labelling the abuse "disgusting and completely unacceptable".

1:29 Rob Dorsett details the events of Monday night's racist abuse aimed at England's Danny Rose in Montenegro Rob Dorsett details the events of Monday night's racist abuse aimed at England's Danny Rose in Montenegro

England's Sterling - who has previously spoken out against racism this season - called for a stadium ban following the abuse, questioning what impact fines have.

The regulations of European football's governing body state that if supporters engage in racist behaviour then "the member association or club responsible is punished with a minimum of a partial stadium closure".

Article 14 also states that additional disciplinary measures can be imposed depending on the situation, while "disciplinary measures may be combined with specific directives aimed at tackling such conduct".

2:02 UEFA must put an end to their 'gimmicky' sanctions and take the strongest possible action against racism, says Kick It Out's Troy Townsend. UEFA must put an end to their 'gimmicky' sanctions and take the strongest possible action against racism, says Kick It Out's Troy Townsend.

Gareth Southgate confirmed England would report the abuse immediately after the 5-1 win, having confirmed he heard Tottenham defender Rose abused after a booking in the 93rd minute.

Callum Hudson-Odoi also insisted he heard monkey chants from the home fans.

But Montenegro head coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic insisted he did not hear any racist chanting aimed at England players.

Montenegro also face charges relating to crowd disturbances, the throwing of objects, setting off of fireworks and the blocking of stairways at the Gradski Stadion.

UEFA said the case would be heard by its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on May 16, prior to the next round of qualifying fixtures in June. Montenegro's next match will also be at home when they face Kosovo on June 7.

Prior to the announcement of the charges, anti-racism campaigners and politicians demanded UEFA change its approach towards racism, saying Monday's incidents showed the current regulations were not working.

Kick It Out campaigner Troy Townsend said UEFA had "failed the game" in its handling of racist abuse.