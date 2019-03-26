UEFA failed football on racism again, says Kick It Out's Troy Townsend

UEFA have "failed the game again" and must put an end to their "gimmicky" sanctions by taking the strongest possible action against the racism England players were subjected to in Montenegro, says Kick It Out's Troy Townsend.

Raheem Sterling called for Montenegro to be given a stadium ban after sections of their support made monkey chants towards his England team-mate Danny Rose during Monday's 5-1 rout in Podgorica.

England manager Gareth Southgate said they would report the racist abuse to UEFA, but also told reporters the delegate from European football's governing body heard the discriminatory chants.

Asked what he felt about Monday night's racist abuse, Townsend told Sky Sports News: "Outrage. Outrage because it has happened again.

"Outrage because in this day and age we've had the opportunity to deal with this kind of stuff, to put some strong messages out about racism and UEFA have failed the game again.

"I'd have liked UEFA to have acknowledged last night's events already. It's important to know the governing body of the competition are actually on it. We are waiting to hear what their views are on it.

"I'd like them to take the strongest possible action, I'd like them to stop all of the gimmicky stuff now and to actually come down really hard on these nations who are putting our black players under this kind of pressure."

'UEFA's lack of clarity leaves everybody perplexed'

UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Chelsea after a small minority of their fans were heard chanting anti-semitic abuse during a Europa League game against MOL Vidi in Budapest in December.

But UEFA dropped the case with no explanation in February.

Townsend believes UEFA has alienated the football world with its refusal to disclose the reasons behind its decision making.

"I'd like them to come out and stand in front of football and then give us the reasons why they are making the decisions they are making. The non-clarity of UEFA decisions is what leaves everybody perplexed," added Townsend.

"Not to take the gloss away from another great England performance, but all the conversation now is about how our young black players were being racially abused and how there was no action taken at the time."