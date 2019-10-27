European round-up: Javier Hernandez nets first Sevilla goal in La Liga

Javier Hernandez joined Sevilla from West Ham this summer

Javier Hernandez scored his first La Liga goal for Sevilla whose 2-0 win over Getafe took them level with second-placed Barcelona.

Mexico's all-time top scorer broke the deadlock in the 69th minute with a coolly-taken first-time finish to get off the mark in his fifth league appearance for Sevilla, having scored twice already in the Europa League.

Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos sealed the win in the 78th minute, deceiving Getafe keeper David Soria with a dummy before tapping in.

Sevilla are fifth in the standings on 19 points after nine games, locked on points with Barcelona as well as third-placed Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid in fourth.

Barca have a game in hand after the Clasico against Real Madrid, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed until December due to security concerns.

Promoted Granada are the surprise La Liga leaders on 20 points after beating Real Betis 1-0 on Sunday, while Real Sociedad won 1-0 at Celta Vigo.

Ligue 1: A thrashing in Le Classique

Kylian Mbappe scored his third and fourth goals of the season

Paris St Germain continued their dominance over Le Classique rivals Marseille with a 4-0 thrashing at the Parc des Princes.

Marseille have not beaten their bitter rivals since 2011 and hopes of a rare win were quickly extinguished by a stunning first-half display from the hosts, who have scored 13 goals in three games in the injured Neymar's absence.

Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe - who shared five goals in Tuesday's Champions League mauling of Club Brugge - both scored twice before half-time while visiting goalkeeper Steve Mandanda made a number of saves to prevent further embarrassment for Andre Villas-Boas' side.

With the damage done, the teams played out a goalless second period as PSG moved eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1, with their opponents 11 points off the pace in seventh.

Elsewhere, Saint-Etienne needed an own goal from Amiens defender Bakaye Dibassy to draw 2-2 at home with their bottom-half rivals.

Wahbi Khazri put the hosts ahead on the stroke of half-time but Amiens hit back with a second-half double from Stiven Mendoza and Chadrac Akolo before Dibassy's own goal.

A 92nd-minute winner from Rennes substitute Yann Gboho saw them move eighth with a 3-2 win over Toulouse which keeps the visitors a point outside the bottom three.

18-year-old Yann Gboho scored his first Ligue 1 goal, a late winner for Rennes

M'baye Niang and Adrien Hunou had the hosts 2-0 up inside six minutes, but Mathieu Dossevi and Max Gradel netted either side of half-time to even the scores, until Gboho's last-gasp winner.

Serie A: Atalanta bounce back from City loss in style

Atalanta shrugged off their midweek Champions League mauling by Manchester City as they stormed to a 7-1 win over Udinese in Serie A.

Luis Muriel scored a hat-trick as his side strengthened their grip on third place in the table with a result that equalled their previous best in the Italian top flight.

Stefano Okaka had put the visitors in front after 11 minutes but his opener was cancelled out by Josip Ilicic before the game changed when Udinese's Nicholas Opoku was sent off on the half-hour.

Opoku conceded the penalty, which Muriel converted, and Ilicic scored his second to put Atalanta 3-1 in front before half-time.

A further brace from Muriel - including a second penalty - and efforts from Mario Pasalic and Amad Traore wrapped up the home side's historic day.

Luis Muriel took home the match ball for Atalanta

Fourth-placed Napoli lost ground on the teams above them after Carlo Ancelotti's men were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at lowly SPAL.

Arkadiusz Milik had given Napoli a ninth-minute lead but Jasmin Kurtic equalised seven minutes later and it proved enough to give the hosts only their seventh point of the season.

Roma capitalised by jumping up to fifth place and closing the gap on Napoli to a single point with a 2-1 win over struggling AC Milan.

The result left Stefano Pioli still searching for his first win as Milan boss as defensive errors continued to cost his side dear.

Theo Hernandez could not stop AC Milan losing 2-1 at Roma

Edin Dzeko headed Roma in front late in the first half and despite an equaliser from Theo Hernandez, a blunder at the back allowed Nicolo Zaniolo to rifle the winner from the edge of the box.

Cagliari stretched their unbeaten run in Serie A to seven games after a 1-1 draw at Torino.

Nahitan Nandez put the visitors in front five minutes before the interval but Simone Zaza equalised after 69 minutes for mid-table Torino, who are now winless in four.

There was more misery for bottom club Sampdoria who fell to a 2-1 defeat at Bologna.

Rodrigo Palacio put the home side in front three minutes into the second half and although Manolo Gabbiadini equalised for Sampdoria, Mattia Bani scored a 78th-minute winner.

Ciro Immobile scored a dramatic late winner as Lazio moved up to sixth place with a 2-1 win at Fiorentina in the late game.

Joaquin Correa's 22nd-minute opener for the visitors was quickly cancelled out by Federico Chiesa but Immobile pounced in the 89th minute to give Lazio their first win in three games.