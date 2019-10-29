Phil Neville recalls Toni Duggan to England Women squad for Germany and Czech Republic friendlies

Toni Duggan missed the last squad due to injury

Toni Duggan has been named in the England squad by Phil Neville after missing the last two games through injury.

The Atletico Madrid striker has 76 caps and 22 goals for her country, and has been selected again by Neville for friendlies against Germany and the Czech Republic.

Ellen White, who finished joint top goalscorer at the World Cup in the summer, has been out with a knee injury but is part of the training group and could be called up depending on her fitness.

Georgia Stanway and Gemma Bonner are also part of the training group.

🎙 Let the countdown to Wembley...BEGIN!



Your squad, ladies & gents.... pic.twitter.com/pY1DZk8BJT — Lionesses (@Lionesses) October 29, 2019

Neville said: "This is going to be a momentous occasion in the history of women's football in England.

"To have sold-out Wembley Stadium for the first time and to have over 80,000 fans cheering on our team will not only be record-breaking; it will be an incredibly proud and humbling experience for myself, my players and staff.

"This will be a hugely significant landmark on our journey and we are all extremely honoured to be playing a part in that.

Phil Neville is looking to build on his side's third-place World Cup finish

"But it will also be a moment for us to say thank you and show our enormous appreciation to all those players throughout the history of the women's game in England whose hard work, determination and resilience in far tougher times has helped bring us to where we are today."

More than 77,000 seats have been sold for Germany's trip to Wembley Stadium on November 9 and the match looks set to have the biggest ever attendance for a Lionesses home game.

The crowd is expected to far surpass the current record of 45,619 that watched the 3-0 loss to Germany at the same stadium in November 2014.

Full squad

Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Toni Duggan (Atletico Madrid), Mary Earps (Manchester United), Beth England (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Lyon), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester United), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Lyon), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Reign FC), Carly Telford (Chelsea), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)