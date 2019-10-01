England Women sell over 100k tickets for games against Brazil and Germany as crowds keep growing

Over 75,000 tickets have been sold for England's game against Germany

Over 100,000 tickets have been sold for England Women's final two home matches of 2019.

Phil Neville's team will take on Brazil at the Riverside Stadium, home of Middlesbrough, on Saturday with almost 30,000 tickets sold.

More than 75,000 seats have been snapped up for Germany's trip to Wembley Stadium on Saturday, November 9.

The match looks set to have the biggest ever attendance for a Lionesses home game - attendance is expected to far surpass the current record of 45,619 that watched the 3-0 loss to Germany at the same stadium in November 2014.

Interest in women's football has transferred to the domestic game too, with more than 100,000 fans attending the opening three rounds of the Women's Super League.

West Ham's fixture against Tottenham had an attendance of 24,790, the second highest attendance of a record-breaking season.