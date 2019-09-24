Jordan Nobbs recalled to England Women squad to face Brazil and Portugal

0:39 England Women manager Phil Neville says he wants Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs to be part of the long-term future of his Lionesses side after returning from injury England Women manager Phil Neville says he wants Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs to be part of the long-term future of his Lionesses side after returning from injury

Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs has been recalled to Phil Neville's 20-strong England Women squad to face Brazil and Portugal.

The Lionesses' vice-captain returns to the national set-up for the first time since suffering a knee injury in November 2018.

The 26-year-old, who was forced to miss the World Cup in France this summer, has featured for Women Super League champions Arsenal in their opening two league games of the new season.

Alex Greenwood, Jill Scott and Fran Kirby also return after missing the last squad in August with injuries.

Toni Duggan, Lucy Staniforth, Georgia Stanway and Fara Williams have all dropped out. Meanwhile, Ellen White, joint-top scorer at the World Cup, remains sidelined with a knee injury.

The Lionesses face Brazil at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium on October 5 before travelling to Lisbon to face Portugal on October 8.

"It will be great to be back in front of our fans again after two away matches," Phil Neville said.

"I know playing in Middlesbrough will mean passionate support and the big crowd we're expecting shows just how much the team connected with the public in the summer.

"This game - and the match at Wembley against Germany in November - will be our chance to say 'thank you' to them.

"For us as a coaching team we are working towards Euro 2021 and every camp is vital for our tournament preparation.

"We cannot afford to waste a day and those players we have picked are aware there are others pushing them hard for their spot.

"With the Olympics also coming next summer, we know we have to finish an excellent year of progress on a high."

The Football Association say 23,000 tickets have been sold so far for the game at the Riverside.

Reporter's view - Rebecca Williams

Sky Sports News reporter Rebecca Williams gives her reaction to the Lionesses squad selection from Wembley Stadium.

"Some would say the Lionesses have suffered from a World Cup hangover, after two poor performances in friendly matches against Belgium and Norway - sides they should have easily beaten.

"Phil Neville has warned his team to raise their standards. He will be pleased to welcome back experienced players, who have been out injured, including Jill Scott, Alex Greenwood, Fran Kirby and Jordan Nobbs.

"Nobbs missed out on the World Cup after snapping her cruciate ligament and has fought hard to get back to full fitness. She will offer a huge boost to the Lionesses.

"They are, however, without star striker, Ellen White, who is still out injured.

"Bethany England, who arguably would have been bitterly disappointed not to have been selected for the World Cup squad, makes a well-deserved return, after a strong debut in Belgium. She created plenty of chances for the team when she was brought on.

"The focus for the team now is next year's Olympics and Euro 2021. England don't need to qualify for the Euros because they are the host nation, but is that taking the competitive edge off their matches and hindering the side's progression?"

England Women squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Carly Telford, Mary Earps, Ellie Roebuck.

Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood, Steph Houghton, Abbie McManus, Aoife Mannion, Demi Stokes, Leah Williamson

Midfielders: Keira Walsh, Jill Scott, Jordan Nobbs, Fran Kirby, Rachel Daly

Forwards: Nikita Parris, Jodie Taylor, Beth Mead, Beth England