Haringey vs Yeovil alleged racist abuse: Police appeal to identify three men

The incident happened at Coles Park Stadium, home of Haringey Borough

Police are appealing to identify three men as part of an investigation into reports of racist comments made during an FA Cup match between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town.

The FA Cup qualifying match between the teams on October 19 was abandoned after the players walked off the pitch due to alleged racist abuse.

Haringey's goalkeeper Valery Douglas Pajetat said he was spat at, struck by a bottle and subjected to racist abuse, before his team-mate, Cobie Rowe, was also allegedly targeted by racist chants.

Police in #Haringey are appealing to identify three males in connection with racial abuse at Haringey FC v #Yeovil FC on Saturday 19 October. Can you help? Please call 101 quoting 5272/19 Oct. pic.twitter.com/zbupcOZjjH — MPS Haringey (@MPSHaringey) October 30, 2019

The tie was replayed on Tuesday night and passed by without any racist incidents, with Yeovil winning 3-0 in north London.

Officers from the Met are leading the investigation with the assistance of Avon and Somerset police.

Two men, aged 23 and 26, were arrested in Chard and Yeovil on October 21 on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault.

They have been released on bail to a date in mid-November.

Anyone who was at the football match or who is able to identify the men pictured is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 5272/19 Oct.