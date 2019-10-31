FIFA vows more transparency with publication of ethics and disciplinary verdicts

FIFA hope to banish "suspicion and conspiracy theories" with the website launch

FIFA have vowed to become more transparent by publishing detailed verdicts in ethics and disciplinary cases – but some will still be exempt.

Evidence and legal arguments in cases including bribe-taking by soccer officials, match-fixing and racial abuse by fans will now be revealed on a brand-new website launched on Thursday.

The online database will include appeal cases at the Court of Arbitration for Sport where FIFA was a party, and contractual disputes between clubs, players and coaches.

However, exceptions will be made in cases settled by plea bargains such as Manchester City avoiding a transfer ban earlier this year for breaking youth transfer rules.

The Premier League champions settled its disciplinary case in August, paying a 370,000 Swiss franc (£289,265) fine to acknowledge breaking rules in signing youth players and also meaning the evidence presented will not be published.

In a similar case, Chelsea are preparing an appeal at CAS against a one-year transfer ban. One-year transfer bans were previously served by Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

FIFA lawyers hope the website launch will help to build trust and banish "suspicion and conspiracy theories" by explaining how and why judicial decisions were reached.

"No one will be able to say that these decisions are secret," FIFA interim secretary general Alasdair Bell said.

"It (transparency) should probably have been done before.

"One of the problems that has existed that gives rise to suspicion and conspiracy theories is that people aren't able to see how decisions are taken."

While still working at UEFA, current FIFA chief legal officer Emilio Garcia published a biannual bulletin explaining significant cases in more detail.

"We think that it's an important step forward for FIFA," Garcia said of throwing open FIFA's legal processes.