Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena set for January loan move - European Paper Talk

Spain

Barcelona will allow midfielder Carles Alena, who has recently been linked with Tottenham, to leave on loan in January. (Mundo Deportivo)

Another midfielder who had looked set to leave the Camp Nou was Arturo Vidal. However, after scoring against Real Valladolid in midweek the Chilean started Saturday's 3-1 loss at Levante and is understood to have moved up coach Ernesto Valverde's pecking order. (Marca)

Arturo Vidal remains a part of Ernesto Valverde's plans at Barca

Barca coach Valverde is adamant he will not walk away after seeing his side lose for the third time in La Liga already this season. "I'm not thinking of resigning," he said. The Blaugrana remain top of the table on goal difference. (Sport)

Ajax's Netherlands U17 international Naci Unuvar insists he is focused on the U17 World Cup taking place in Brazil, rather than Barcelona's reported interest in him.

"I am flattered by Barca's interest but right now I am only thinking about the World Cup," the 16-year-old attacker said. "The messages from Barca, right now, take second place. I am completely focused on this competition." (Sport)

Italy

Bayern Munich still retain a keen interest in Manchester City winger Leroy Sane but will only offer £69m. (Calciomercato)

Leroy Sane continues to be linked with a move to Bayern Munich

AC Milan will revive their interest in Juventus defender Daniele Rugani after failing to bring the Italian to San Siro in the summer. The 25-year-old has previously been linked with Arsenal. (Calciomercato)

Liverpool have joined Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund in watching Hertha Berlin's Dutch winger Jaivaro Dilrosun. The 21-year-old has three goals and two assists in the Bundesliga this season. (Calciomercato)

Internazionale are planning for life without goalkeeper and captain Samir Handanovic. Udinese keeper Juan Musso and Ionat Radu, on loan at Genoa from Inter, are under consideration to succeed the 35-year-old. (Tuttosport)

Germany

Bayern Munich's decision to cancel Sunday's open training session has nothing to do with the future of under-pressure coach Niko Kovac following Saturday's 5-1 humbling at Eintracht Frankfurt. (Sport1)

Niko Kovac is coming under increasing pressure as Bayern head coach

France

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos in close to signing a contract extension with the French champions which will take him beyond 2022. (Le10Sport)

Marquinhos is on the verge of signing a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain

Former Juventus boss Max Allegri remains an option to replace Thomas Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain following Friday's shock 2-1 defeat at Dijon. (Le Parisien)

PSG could accelerate plans to sign Juventus right-back Mattia De Sciglio from the Italian champions in January after Abdou Diallo's unconvincing display there against Dijon. (Le Parisien)

On the left-hand side of defence, PSG would like Layvin Kurzawa to leave in January - six months before his contract is due to end - and will reinvest any money they recoup for the former Monaco left-back. (Le Parisien)

Romania

Steaua Bucharest coach Bogdan Vintila has confirmed Manchester City's interest in Romanian winger Florinel Coman. "There were discussions with some people for Coman. It was about Florinel Coman being bought by a club owned by City," Vintila said. "Anything is possible. Coman has quality. Maybe he can get to City. I say he can cope there. Maybe, because it's harder to adapt there, but otherwise, the team also helps." (Digisport)