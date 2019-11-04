RB Leipzig say Timo Werner staying amid Man Utd and Liverpool interest - European Paper Talk

Timo Werner has scored nine Bundesliga goals in 10 games this season

With a response to Liverpool and Manchester United interest in Timo Werner interest and much more, here's the back pages from Monday's European papers.

We asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Germany

Timo Werner will not leave RB Leipzig in the immediate future, according to sporting director Markus Krosche. "Timo just extended his contract with us recently, and we're not thinking about letting him go at all," he said. (Bild)

Former Juventus manager Max Allegri is the favourite to take over at Bayern Munich after the Bundesliga champions sacked Niko Kovac following a 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt. (Bild)

Spain

Former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla is open to a move to MLS before he retires. "I love the United States, it's a fantastic place," the Villarreal captain said. "I know people have mentioned me moving there, it would be something I would consider." (Mundo Deportivo)

Santi Cazorla joined Villarreal from Arsenal in 2017

Gareth Bale wants to quit Real Madrid and the Welsh winger's representatives have asked the Liga club to listen to offers, including those from the Chinese Super League, in January. (Cadena Ser)

Ronald Koeman has dismissed speculation that he could replace Ernesto Valverde at Barcelona. "I can safely say that I would not leave my position with the Dutch team for any club," he said. (Marca)

Diego Simeone would "give his life" for Diego Costa who has scored just two goals this season. "When a player works as hard as Costa, I will always trust them," the Atleti boss said. "If you are not with Costa, then you're against him. And I would give my life for him." (Various)

France

Bayern Munich harbour hopes of appointing Jurgen Klopp as the club's manager in the future but accept the German is committed to Liverpool until at least 2022. The Bavarians are also interested in RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are six points clear at the top of the Premier League

Thomas Tuchel is not being considered as a potential candidate to take over at Bayern as the German coach is happy at Paris Saint-Germain and wants to see out the two-year contract he signed in May. (L'Equipe)

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot's mother and agent Veronique will speak to clubs in January about a move away from Turin. The France international only joined the Serie A club in the summer but he's made just three starts. (Le Journal du Dimanche)

Italy

Napoli forward Jose Callejon could leave the club in January and join former team-mate Marek Hamsik at Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang, who are currently coached by Rafa Benitez. (Il Mattino)

Holland

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana and could make a move for the Cameroon international next summer. (De Telegraaf)