Barcelona to replace Ernesto Valverde with Ronald Koeman next summer - European Paper Talk

The January transfer window is less than two months away and clubs across Europe will be identifying potential targets and holding talks with clubs over future deals.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from across the continent.

Spain

Barcelona will wait until next summer to replace head coach Ernesto Valverde. Current Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman is favourite to take charge at the Nou Camp. (Marca)

Brazilian legend Ronaldo has revealed he looked into buying an English club before he invested in La Liga side Real Valladolid. "I had looked in England, in the second division. The first one (the Premier League) was too expensive, and the second one was too." (AS)

Barcelona are prepared to pay over £100m to clinch the signing of Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz next summer but will face competition from Real Madrid and several Premier League sides. (Sport)

Achraf Hakimi would like to return to Real Madrid when his two-year loan deal with Borussia Dortmund ends this summer. He said: "Madrid is my home, I grew up there. I am in Borussia until the end of the season and then we'll see." (Cadena Ser)

Italy

AC Milan will attempt to sell midfielder Franck Kessie in January. Wolverhampton Wanderers were linked with the 22-year-old in the summer and remain interested in the Ivory Coast international who is valued at £21.5m. (Sport Mediaset)

The Rossoneri would look to sign Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic to replace Kessie and will also target Udinese's Rodrigo de Paul when the transfer window reopens. (Sport Mediaset)

Inter Milan will look to improve their squad in January after Antonio Conte claimed he lacked the players capable of competing in Serie A and the Champions League. Inter will move for d=De Paul and will also target Genoa forward Christian Kouame. (Corriere dello Sport)

Germany

Bayern Munich have held talks with Arsene Wenger and would like to appoint the former Arsenal boss after this weekend's Bundesliga clash against Borussia Dortmund. (Bild)

Wenger, who would be appointed until the end of the season, would not look to bring his own coaching team to Bayern and would instead work with the staff currently overseeing the first-team at the Allianz Arena. (Bild)

Turkey

Chelsea winger Pedro is wanted by Fenerbahce. The Spaniard's contract expires at the end of the season and he can speak to clubs outside of England about a summer move in January. (Takvim)

Norwich are interested in Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida and could make an offer of around £8.5m for the 30-year-old Croatia centre-back who was a Wolves target in the summer. (Sabah)

France

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo is frustrated with Real Madrid's public pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. "It annoys me a little," he said. "He's a player who is under contract with us for another two-and-a-half years. Honestly, it's time to stop." (RMC Sport)