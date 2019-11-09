European Paper Talk: Real Madrid, Barcelona interested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The January transfer window inches ever closer and clubs across Europe will be identifying potential targets and holding talks with clubs and agents over future deals.

Spain

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both interested in Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and could make an offer for the striker next summer when he will have just one year remaining on his contract. (El Desmarque)

Manchester United are ready to make Tottenham an offer of £42m in January to secure the signing of Christian Eriksen, whose contract expires next summer. (El Desmarque)

Manchester United have watched Valencia trio Jose Gaya, Carlos Soler and Ferran Torres this season but it is left-back Gaya who is thought to be United's primary target and they could make an offer for the 24-year-old in January. (Deporte Valenciano)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is frustrated with Zinedine Zidane's public courtship of Kylian Mbappe as he does not want the club's relationship with Paris Saint-Germain to suffer and put a future deal for the French star at risk. (El Confidencial)

Real Madrid are prepared to offer Manchester United James Rodriguez as part of any deal for midfielder Paul Pogba. The French star is also wanted by Juventus. (El Desmarque)

France

PSV head coach Mark van Bommel is a surprise candidate on the list of names Bayern Munich are considering as their head coach. The former midfielder spent five years with the German giants. (L'Equipe)

Thiago Silva and Edinson Cavani are both set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season when their contracts expire. (Le10Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain can't afford to offer Kylian Mbappe a contract that puts him alongside Neymar as the club's top earner. The Brazilian receives around £25m a year after tax and raising Mbappe to that level would see the club fall foul of FFP. (L'Equipe)

Italy

Napoli midfielder Allan's future is uncertain after he was left out of the squad to face Genoa. The Brazilian was involved in a dressing-room disagreement with president Aurelio De Laurentiis over the decision to force the players into a week-long training camp. (Various)

Krzysztof Piatek may look to move away from Milan and is open to a return to former club Genoa. The striker scored 19 goals in 21 games for Il Grifone to earn a £30m to San Siro in January 2018 but has netted only 14 times since. (Corriere dello Sport)

Roma are interested in Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj but would have to pay around £20m to sign the 25-year-old who has made only three first-team appearances this season. (Corriere dello Sport)

Holland

Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag is very interested in taking charge at Bayern Munich but isn't prepared to join the Bundesliga champions until next summer. (De Telegraaf)