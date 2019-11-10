Wolves' Adama Traore called up for Spain qualifiers

Adama Traore has represented Spain at youth level

Wolves winger Adama Traore has received his first call up to the Spain national team.

Traore, who came up through the Barcelona youth ranks, replaces the injured Valencia forward Rodrigo in Roberto Moreno's squad for their Euro 2020 Qualifiers against Malta and Romania.

The 23-year-old has represented Spain, the county where he was born, at various youth levels but is also eligible to play for Mali.

⚠ OFICIAL | Adama Traoré, jugador del Wolverhampton, será el sustituto de Rodrigo Moreno en la lista de la @SeFutbol para los partidos contra Malta y Rumanía.



🔗 https://t.co/k2bHr6VEji#UnidosPorUnRETO pic.twitter.com/bknUQjRhUR — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) November 9, 2019

Reports had emerged this week Traore had elected to play his international football for Mali, but he insists that is not entirely accurate.

"The truth is I've spoke with Mali, but I didn't sign anything," Traore told the Express and Star.

"I've been in contact with them and they've shown interest. There has been a bit of confusion. I haven't decided yet."

Wolves vs A Villa Live on

Traore left Barcelona in 2015 to join Aston Villa, who he will come up against playing for Wolves on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

After a season at Villa, Traore moved on to Middlesbrough before being signed by Wolves in 2018.