Charlie Nicholas' Premier League predictions: Liverpool vs Man City, Leicester vs Arsenal and more

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Premier League predictions.

With another weekend of Premier League fixtures on the horizon, Charlie Nicholas makes his predictions, including Liverpool vs Manchester City and Leicester vs Arsenal.

Do not get me started on this one. We get the same issues with Norwich. They can score goals, but they certainly concede them.

Norwich vs Watford Live on

It has been quite a while since they scored. People were talking about Todd Cantwell and Norwich, but now once you have broken it down, do they have goals in them? They have just announced losses so it doesn't look like they will be going into the market in January.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win over Norwich in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win over Norwich in the Premier League

They didn't do so in the summer so there will be no difference if they don't in January. For Norwich it is a must-win scenario and we are getting to this time already. We say the same things about Watford. What does Quique Sanchez Flores need to do to get them over the line?

Tory Deeney is close to being fit, so there is something starting to develop at Watford. This is also a must-win for them, so where do you pick the bones out of this one?

Watford didn't play well at the weekend but have not been playing bad either - they are better than what they are showing. The way Norwich play will suit Watford, so I think their star players will pick Norwich off in this one.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

2:27 A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, including Crystal Palace's trip to Chelsea and Liverpool v Manchester City A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, including Crystal Palace's trip to Chelsea and Liverpool v Manchester City

It is a very good Leicester team at the moment. Brendan Rodgers has earned the praise. Jamie Vardy's goalscoring level has returned and James Maddison has been great, not to mention everybody else playing their part.

This Leicester side are much better to watch than the title-winning side. They have pace, balance and are technically very good - you can get at them defensively in my mind but they are a decent force with pace and movement in the attacking half. Arsenal do not know how to handle that and cannot defend.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Leicester have too much of this for my liking. Granit Xhaka is finally not the captain and will not be involved. That is a long way off now so the new captain is not going to be inspirational by being the captain, but by scoring goals. I don't know who the manager will pick.

Leicester vs Arsenal Live on

Kieran Tierney needs to work on his final ball and this is important to get the service into the frontmen. Matteo Guendouzi is having a shocker and he is getting away with it due to Xhaka - he needs to be taken out of the team. I would rather Unai Emery go with Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Lucas Torreira.

This is his normal position, so let them be the legs in front of you. Mesut Ozil played well so he should stay in the side ahead of Dani Ceballos, while bringing Nicolas Pepe in for the counter-attack. I am not feeling good about this one.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-2 (20/1 with Sky Bet)

It is a very good Sunday and this is a great derby. Aston Villa are an open and expansive team. They played very well against Liverpool and should have got something from it.

2:51 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's draw with Wolves in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's draw with Wolves in the Premier League

They cannot see and adapt to closing the shop. A draw would have been a good result - Villa deserved something from it, but they always make mistakes.

Wolves vs A Villa Live on

I think the Wolves front two, especially when Diogo Jota gets going, will be too much. The movement and intelligence of Raul Jimenez makes him a great player, so I think they will edge it.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

This is the game of games. When I look back at the games I used to look forward to, they were the Man United vs Liverpool's, especially at Anfield, Man United vs Man City, but these are the games at Anfield, I love the whole scenario of these games.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Aston Villa in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Aston Villa in the Premier League

They are hard to understand and hard to read. It was a rotten game of football last time, but this is what tension does to the best of teams - City cannot afford to lose it.

The Premier League would not be over, as a couple of draws and a defeat makes it wide open again - it is doable with Liverpool's fixture list.

Liverpool vs Man City Live on

Man City's weaknesses in defence will add to the game - you can only see goals in this one. Pep Guardiola's side will not sit back, but they will suffocate the service into the front three of Liverpool and try to nullify the full-backs.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were way off it last week, with Sadio Mane carrying the front three and grabbing the match-winner at the death. Pep will look at the pace of Mane and the accusations of diving, but I cannot see how these players will not be in a position to say there are goals here.

2:55 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Southampton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Southampton in the Premier League

Do City and Liverpool play tactics here? I don't think so. Liverpool are vulnerable defensively and have not been as good as last year, as we all knew, but they will be fairly happy with a point as it keeps everything going and ticking along.

It is one of these games, after the miserable feeling of the last one, which will give everyone a 'wow' moment. Sit back and enjoy the ride - it could go either way, it could be a 5-4 or a 1-0, but I am sitting on the fence until I see the starting teams.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Crystal Palace are a better side away from home. Roy Hodgson has done a fabulous job when you consider he hasn't really got a striker on the books. Christian Benteke's goal record tells you everything, although Jordan Ayew has four goals this campaign.

2:51 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Watford in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Watford in the Premier League

Palace just keep plodding away - Gary Cahill has improved them. Wilfried Zaha likes to turn up in these games. Mason Mount may be out, but Christian Pulisic is two footed, has lovely balance and is a great finisher. Chelsea had a wonderful comeback against Ajax - they should have seen the job off and they didn't in the end.

Tammy Abraham is a bit cold and not getting into the areas that matter as such, but Willian has been playing well. I think Chelsea will get over the line but it will be a tight one.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Both teams are unpredictable. I thought Burnley were getting back to their old ways but they took a beating at Sheffield United. The defenders have work to do. West Ham were three down and probably should have equalised against Newcastle.

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's win at West Ham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's win at West Ham in the Premier League

They are a talented side but Felipe Anderson and Manuel Lanzini have not produced thus far. Robert Snodgrass has been their best player over the last couple of weeks. They need to supply Sebastian Haller with early crosses and they could get somewhere, but it will back to basics for Burnley.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Super 6: Sitting on the fence?

Both sides are winless in at least three matches, yet 50 per cent of Super 6 players are hoping Burnley will get back on track in Saturday's round. Have your say for the chance to land £250k. Play for free.

The way Newcastle are going at the minute, you are thinking that these are winnable games for them. I know Steve Bruce likes to play attacking football, but he cannot do so with this team. Miguel Almiron is like a little whippet who cannot slow down to finish.

2:39 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Bournemouth's win over Manchester United in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Bournemouth's win over Manchester United in the Premier League

The fans love him as he is energetic, which I do like about him, but the other phases of his play need to come sharpish. Allan Saint-Maximin is skilful and unpredictable, while Jonjo Shelvey is back in the team. If Newcastle win, they are heading towards the top end of the table.

Bournemouth can go anywhere and play well, as shown with the Manchester United game. They are a very dangerous side and will cause problems once again.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Super 6: Bournemouth to keep it clean again?

Bournemouth have kept three successive Premier League clean sheets, with only 6 per cent of Super 6 players backing them to win to nil at St James' Park. What do you think will unfold, with £250k on the line? Play for free.

Southampton have come back a little bit in terms of credibility. They have not played badly in the two games against Man City for which they gained credibility, but what did they get? Nothing. It got rid of the embarrassment and anger, whereas Everton are still so vulnerable away from home.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's draw with Tottenham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's draw with Tottenham in the Premier League

It is not a game marked with goals. Danny Ings and Nathan Redmond will carry a threat, but this could be Marco Silva's last game in charge if he loses - I think David Moyes would be a target if it goes badly for Everton. These teams should score goals with the vulnerable opposing defences but it will be a narrow win.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Super 6: A super six for Southampton?

Without a win in that many games, Could Southampton earn their first win since they tasted victory at Sheffield United? Only 20 per cent of Super 6 players are backing a home win, but what will you predict with £250k up for grabs? Play for free.

Tottenham could have snatched a point at Anfield - they got themselves in the lead at Everton and threw it away. Mauricio Pochettino's decision-making is quite worrying for the Tottenham players.

He likes to rotate the full-backs but Serge Aurier is not playing well, while Danny Rose is all over the place. He has disrupted something which was so solid for three seasons at Tottenham.

2:54 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's win over Burnley in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's win over Burnley in the Premier League

Harry Kane should be fit but if not, where do they go up front? Sheffield United battered Burnley and they played superbly. They squeeze together, drop off together, and this style of football upsets the rhythm of the bigger teams. I expect them to unsettle Tottenham and this will be reflected in the result.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Super 6: Tottenham to break the Blades?

A hefty 81 per cent of Super 6 players are backing Tottenham to earn their first win in five as they take on sixth-place Sheffield United in Saturday's round. Will Sheffield United surprise again, with £250k on the line? Play for free.

Normally I think this would be a straightforward win, but it is not as easy as that for this Manchester United team. Brighton are starting to score more openly and are starting to get there. Brighton are more attacking-minded than they have ever been before, so this then becomes an open game.

I do still think that Graham Potter will change his style accordingly. Leandro Trossard came off the bench and made a difference. He is a troubling and exciting player and will cause danger. These are the games that matter for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and you have to win these games to think about the top four again.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)