Ederson: Manchester City goalkeeper goes off at half-time with suspected minor injury

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson was subbed off against Atalanta with a suspected minor injury ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to Liverpool.

Ederson was replaced by Claudio Bravo at half-time of City's Champions League tie on Wednesday, who was then sent off for a challenge on Josip Ilicic, with right-back Kyle Walker going in goal for the final 10 minutes.

"You would like to think that it is only precautionary," former City striker Paul Dickov said about Ederson's substitution on Soccer Special

"It can be that he is being rested because he has barely touched the ball. Hopefully it is just a niggle. If it's not, it is quite worrying."

More to follow...

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City

Watch Liverpool vs Man City live on Super Sunday from 4pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event; Kick-off 4.30pm.

Non-subscribers can watch the game through NOW TV - get a Sky Sports Day Pass for a one-off payment of £9.99.

Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.