David Silva a doubt for Man City's clash with Liverpool

David Silva is a doubt for Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool after coming off at half-time in the champions’ 2-1 victory against Southampton at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola has revealed Silva suffered a muscular injury during the game, resulting in the playmaker not appearing in the second half of the come-from-behind win against the Saints.

City trail league leaders Liverpool by six points and travel to Anfield for the most eagerly-anticipated fixture of the Premier League season, live and exclusive on Sky Sports next Sunday.

Guardiola said: "David Silva was injured. Five minutes before the first half ended he told me he had a muscular problem.

"When he has a muscular problem and cannot play more minutes it is because he has something and when it is a muscular problem it is always a minimum of 10-12 days."

Liverpool have not lost in the league since their 2-1 defeat at the Etihad last January and their last home defeat came in April 2017. They have dropped just two points so far this season.

It is undoubtedly a key fixture in the race for the Premier League title but, with so much of the season remaining, Guardiola does not see the visit to Anfield as a must-win game.

He said: "We are going to try but I don't think so. How many centuries and they don't lose at Anfield? We will see.

"Now we go to Italy and when we come back we go to Anfield. Many things are going to happen and there are a lot of games to play."

City play Atalanta in a Champions League group game at the San Siro on Wednesday night, four days before the short trip to Anfield.