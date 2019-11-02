Pep Guardiola accuses 'special talent' Sadio Mane of diving
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that Sadio Mane does "sometimes dive" after the Liverpool forward was booked for simulation before scoring a last-minute winner against Aston Villa.
Guardiola was speaking after a dramatic day for the top two, who both scored late goals as they came from behind to win - City beating Southampton 2-1 at home and Liverpool winning 2-1 away to Aston Villa.
Mane scored Liverpool's winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time at Villa Park, but had seen yellow for simulation in the first half of the game.
"It has happened many times, what Liverpool have done, in the last few years, it's because (Mane) is a special talent," Guardiola told BBC Sport.
"Sometimes he's diving, sometimes he has this talent to score incredible goals in the last minute. He's a talent."
Jurgen Klopp's side had trailed to Trezeguet's 21st-minute goal but finally drew level when Andy Robertson scored in the 87th minute before Mane's winner.
Guardiola, whose team are six points behind Liverpool ahead of next Sunday's game live on Sky Sports, praises the Reds' mentality after another late goal.
"If it's one time, two times, 'we were lucky, we were lucky', but it happened in the last two seasons many, many times - they have a special character to do that," he said of Liverpool's late goals.
"We look at ourselves, we know which team we face, I think they have won 10 and drawn one. Next week we go to Anfield to try to play them."