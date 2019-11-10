Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City: Jurgen Klopp's side lay down significant marker in Premier League title race

3:00 Liverpool extend lead with thrilling win Liverpool extend lead with thrilling win

Liverpool laid down a significant marker in their bid to win a first league title in 30 years by beating champions Manchester City 3-1 at Anfield on Renault Super Sunday.

The roof was lifted off Anfield as early as the sixth minute when Fabinho drilled the ball past Claudio Bravo from 30 yards, but the goal was shrouded in controversy as City thought they should have had a penalty moments earlier when the ball struck Trent Alexander-Arnold's arm in the penalty area.

VAR checked the incident, but the goal stood to bring another huge roar from the Anfield faithful.

It wasn't long before the ground erupted again as Mohamed Salah headed home Andrew Robertson's brilliant cross in the 13th minute to double the hosts' advantage and they had a third six minutes after half-time, with Claudio Bravo failing to keep out Sadio Mane's header at the back post.

Bernardo Silva's low shot found the bottom corner 12 minutes from time, but it was too little too late for City, who now find themselves nine points behind Jurgen Klopp's side in fourth.

Liverpool, who surrendered a 10-point lead to City last season, head into the international break sitting pretty at the top of the table, but they will know the job of bringing the Premier League title to Anfield is far from done with 26 games still left to play.

More to follow...

What's next?

Man City vs Chelsea Live on

Liverpool and Manchester City resume their domestic campaigns after the international break on November 23, with the Reds travelling to Crystal Palace at 3pm before champions City host Chelsea on Saturday Night Football at 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm.