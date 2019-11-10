Liverpool 3-1 Man City player ratings

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's thrilling victory over Manchester City at Anfield FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's thrilling victory over Manchester City at Anfield

​Liverpool

Alisson - 8

Unsighted by Bernardo Silva's late consolation but rarely tested before or after as he plucked crosses out of the air with ease and commanded his area with a sense of authority that transmitted all the way through his team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8

Initiated the move that led to Liverpool's second goal with a sublime cross-field pass. Frustrated and contained Sterling in the first period and tried his best to maintain that as fatigue crept in.

Virgil van Dijk - 8

Another sublime performance from the dominant Dutchman as he blended his usual stoutness at the back with a vast array of quality on the ball. When City did breach Liverpool's defence, Van Dijk was there time after time.

Dejan Lovren - 7

City targeted the Croatian in the first half, but he proved up to the task, growing into the game with each passing second before coming into his own after the break, keeping Aguero quiet and producing a stunning block to deny Sterling.

Andrew Robertson - 8

Set up Salah for Liverpool's second goal with an undefendable whipped cross from the left and coped with De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, who operated exclusively down his flank in the first half.

Fabinho - 9

Man of the match. Settled the pre-match nerves inside Anfield with a stunning pile-driver of a shot and grew in confidence from there on, extinguishing any hopes City had of settling into a rhythm.

Jordan Henderson - 8

Never gave the City midfield a moment's rest, setting the tone for an imperious Liverpool performance before his chipped cross to the back post set up Mane for Liverpool's all-important third.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 7

Ran himself into the ground as he provided the legs in midfield, covering ground and plugging gaps that City opened as his defensive qualities came to the fore.

Mohamed Salah - 8

Rekindled his touch in front of goal with a beautifully caressed header as Liverpool raced into a two-goal lead.

Roberto Firmino - 7

Not his most influential performance but acted as the glue between Liverpool's midfield and attack as his offensive colleagues stole the headlines.

Sadio Mane - 8

Put a real shift in defensively, covering the wide areas City target in attack superbly, and capped a selfless performance with a well-deserved goal to put Liverpool three up early in the second half.

Man City

Claudio Bravo - 5

Had a couple of tense moments on the ball when confronted with the Liverpool press. There was nothing he could do with either goal City conceded before half-time but will be disappointed not to have kept Mane's header out having got a hand to the ball.

Kyle Walker - 5

A willing runner in attack, providing the pace for City's encouraging start, but lacked the quality final ball his side so desperately craved and lost track of Mane as he headed home to end City's hopes.

John Stones - 4

Never settled into the game was run ragged by Liverpool's front three, who looked like scoring every single time they broke forward.

Fernandinho - 5

The older statesman in the City defence struggled with the task of organising the back four and failed to cope with pace and directness of Liverpool, losing track of Salah as he nodded for the second goal.

Angelino - 5

Unfortunate not to score when his deflected first-half effort clipped the post and he endured a tough afternoon going the other way. His assist for Bernardo Silva's late goal offered a small crumb of consolation.

Ilkay Gundogan - 5

Was punished emphatically by Fabinho when his poor clearance fell to the Liverpool midfielder early in the first half and was caught in between two posts, failing to contribute in attack or provide cover for City's beleaguered defence.

Rodri - 5

Returned to the starting line-up but looked off the pace and was overrun as his attempts to keep City ticking fell some way short.

Kevin de Bruyne - 6

Did his best to haul City back into the game with a host of brilliant crosses into the Liverpool area. Would have had a couple of assists on another day had City's forwards had their shooting boots on.

Bernardo Silva - 6

His influence on the game came to an abrupt halt when Liverpool hit the front and by the time his late consolation hit the back of the net it was too late to inspire a comeback.

Raheem Sterling - 6

Never gave up hope as Liverpool raced into the lead and kept his cool as the Anfield crowd singled him out for attention. Kept plugging away but was ultimately unable to produce the goods.

Sergio Aguero - 5

An off-colour performance from the Argentine as he turned up several chances to grab City a foothold in the game when they needed it most.​​​​​​