Manchester United and Scotland wait on Scott McTominay ankle scan results

Scott McTominay was injured in Manchester United's 3-1 win over Brighton

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay could be out for a "couple of weeks" after he injured his ankle during their win over Brighton.

The 22-year-old played a key role in United's comfortable 3-1 victory in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday before limping off near the end.

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Brighton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Brighton in the Premier League

McTominay's injury will be assessed on Monday, with his involvement in Scotland's European Qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan seemingly in doubt.

Cyprus vs Scotland Live on

"He went over on his ankle and it looked like a painful one," said Solskjaer.

Sheff Utd vs Man Utd Live on

"He's in for a scan tomorrow so it could be a couple of weeks out but we hope not. He wasn't rolling around so hopefully it won't be too serious."

McTominay also limped off during Thursday's 3-0 defeat of Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday before being given the nod to face Brighton.

2:46 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his Manchester United team should have won by a greater margin in their 3-1 success over Brighton Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his Manchester United team should have won by a greater margin in their 3-1 success over Brighton

Andreas Pereira's deflected goal gave United the lead on 17 minutes and it was doubled two minutes later when McTominay forced Davy Propper into putting through his own net.

Lewis Dunk scored for Brighton against the run of play in the second half only for Marcus Rashford to restore the two-goal cushion.