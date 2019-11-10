Ole Gunnar Solskjaer purrs over 'exhilarating' Manchester United after Brighton win

2:46 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his Manchester United team should have won by a greater margin in their 3-1 success over Brighton Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his Manchester United team should have won by a greater margin in their 3-1 success over Brighton

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer purred over his Manchester United side after their "exhilarating" attacking performance against Brighton.

United put Brighton to the sword with a dominant attacking performance full of pace and quality.

The 3-1 scoreline flattered woeful Brighton, who were opened up at will in the final quarter as Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Dan James were in scintillating mood on the counter attack.

Solskjaer hailed the win as United's "best performance of the season".

"It was a great performance and we should have won by a bigger distance," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"We attacked superbly - it was exhilarating, attacking football. The boys were so quick and we created chances. We scored three but it should have been six or seven, especially in the second half.

"It's a young team and you can see they enjoyed themselves. When you have a young team you need to get into the game quickly.

"We know we're not in a position we want to be. And we're far away from where we want to be. We have to keep on improving and challenge for the top four."

After a turbulent period, Solskjaer's team sign off for the international break with five wins from their last six matches in all competitions.

Solskjaer said: "You know these six weeks or whatever it has been since the international break when we started against Liverpool, we've had five wins and a defeat after the Liverpool game.

"Of course, the Bournemouth game was disappointing, but we've had loads of answers to what we're trying to do, and if they don't get confidence from this, I don't know what to tell them."