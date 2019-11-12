Andrew Robertson, Scott McTominay, Ryan Fraser out of Scotland squad

Andrew Robertson is one of a number of players who have been forced to withdraw from the Scotland squad

Andrew Robertson, Scott McTominay and Ryan Fraser have withdrawn from the Scotland squad ahead of the European Qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazazkhstan through injury.

They join Liam Cooper on the sidelines for the matches in Nicosia on Saturday and Glasgow on Tuesday.

Scotland captain Robertson played the full 90 minutes in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Manchester City on Sunday while Fraser also completed the match as Bournemouth lost 2-1 at Newcastle. Robertson will stay with the squad for a few days in a leadership role.

Scott McTominay was helped from the pitch in stoppage time during Manchester United's 3-1 win over Brighton

McTominay injured his ankle in Manchester United's 3-1 win over Brighton on Sunday and was substituted shortly before the end of the game at Old Trafford.

Graeme Shinnie and Lewis Morgan have been called up as replacements.

Cooper withdrew from the squad on Monday after he was injured in Leeds' Sky Bet Championship win over Blackburn on Saturday.

The Leeds captain was substituted after 72 minutes with scans showing a small tear in his groin area.

Scotland are already missing Kieran Tierney after Arsenal requested he be left out of the squad.

After playing Cyprus Steve Clarke's team host Kazakhstan on Tuesday - both games live on Sky Sports Football - as they look to end Euro 2020 qualifying on a high.

Scotland cannot qualify from Group I but can progress to their first major tournament since 1998 via the Nations League play-offs, which take place in March 2020.