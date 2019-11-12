European Paper Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo set for Juventus showdown talks

Cristiano Ronaldo will speak with the Juventus hierarchy over his show of dissent

The January transfer window inches ever closer and clubs across Europe will be identifying potential targets and holding talks with clubs and agents over future deals.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from across the continent.

Italy

Cristiano Ronaldo will meet with Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici and vice-chairman Pavel Nedved after the international break and will face questions as to why he left the stadium after being substituted in the club's 1-0 victory over Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Ronaldo was replaced by Paulo Dybala in Juventus' win over AC Milan

The Juventus squad also expect an apology from the Portugal forward, who will not be fined by the Serie A side. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Napoli are prepared to sell Kalidou Koulibaly next summer if they receive a substantial offer for the centre-back. President Aurelio De Laurentiis plans to overhaul the squad with Dries Mertens, Jose Callejon, Lorenzo Insigne, Allan, Elseid Hysaj and Faouzi Ghoulam also set to depart. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter Milan will move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, Genoa forward Christian Kouame and SPAL defender Andrea Petagna in January as the club attempt to provide Antonio Conte with reinforcements to challenge for the title. (Tuttosport)

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has hardly featured at Stamford Bridge this term

Milan, meanwhile, after interested in Manchester United target Mario Mandzukic and could make an offer to Napoli for Dries Mertens. (Tuttosport)

Tottenham are interested in Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini and could make an offer for the Italian in January if they are able to sell Christian Eriksen. (CalcioMercato)

Spain

Neymar would still like to leave Paris Saint-Germain and rejoin Barcelona and has reiterated that desire to key members of the La Liga champions' dressing room. (Mundo Deportivo)

Neymar is back in training with Paris Saint-Germain but wants to join Barcelona

Diego Simeone would like Atletico Madrid to sign Edinson Cavani when the striker's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season. (AS)

Brazilian wonderkid Rodrygo is happy to remain at Real Madrid for the entirety of his career. "I love Madrid: the weather, the lifestyle, it reminds me of São Paulo. If I can, I would stay here for a lifetime." (AS)

France

Riyad Mahrez has revealed he wanted joined Arsenal in 2016 after helping Leicester City win the Premier League. He said: "Leicester blocked it. They said to me, 'You shall not leave.' My agent had spoken with (Arsene) Wenger who really wanted me, it was nearly done with Arsenal." (France Football)

Former Arsenal target Riyad Mahrez in action for Manchester City this season

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are prepared to rival Barcelona in the race to sign Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga. The 17-year-old has starred for the Ligue 1 side this season and could cost in excess of £30m. (L'Equipe)

Switzerland

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, who was stripped of the club captaincy last week, expects to complete a move to AC Milan when the transfer window reopens. (RSI)