Moise Kean linked with a move to AC Milan in January - European Paper Talk

Moise Kean signed for Everton in the summer

Milan are interested in Everton striker Moise Kean and have spoken to the striker’s agent Mino Raiola, plus more from Tuesday's European press.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from across the continent.

Italy

Juventus are interested in Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong and may make an approach for the 19-year-old in January when his contract at Old Trafford will have just six months to run. (CalcioMercato)

Milan are interested in Everton striker Moise Kean and have spoken to the striker's agent Mino Raiola about a potential move in January. The 19-year-old has failed to score in his four Premier League appearances since his move from Juventus. (CalcioMercato)

Roma have offered Lorenzo Pellegrini a new contract amid interest from Tottenham. The midfielder's current deal contains a £25m release clause which the Serie A club want to remove. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Napoli are prepared to submit an offer of around £35m to Red Bull Salzburg for striker Erling Haaland and will also make a move for his Norway team-mate Sander Berge, who is valued at £17m by Genk. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus and AC Milan are prepared to rival Inter Milan in the race to sign Dries Mertens. The Napoli forward's contract expires next summer and could be available for a cut-price fee in January. (Il Mattino)

Spain

Barcelona remain interested in Chelsea winger Willian and will open talks with the Brazilian in January over a free transfer to the Camp Nou next summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Willian has been in hot form for Chelsea

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez turned down approaches from Manchester United, Arsenal and Bayern Munich this summer as he didn't want to leave the Spanish capital. (Cadena Ser)

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and could make an offer for the Brazilian next summer or demand the 19-year-old is included in any potential deal for Kylian Mbappe. (Sport)

Former Manchester City youngster Brahim Diaz has been offered to Espanyol by Real Madrid as the La Liga giants attempt to trim their squad. (Sport)

Ivan Rakitic is unhappy with his lack of first-team football at Barcelona. "I've had the ball taken away from me and I'm sad about it," he said. "What I want is to continue having fun, that's the most important thing. I can only have fun by playing." (Movistar+)

Germany

Bayern Munich will attempt to lure Pep Guardiola back to the club next summer as the Manchester City boss is no longer happy at the Etihad Stadium. However, it's believed the Catalan coach will take an international job when he leaves City. (Sport Bild)

A dejected Pep Guardiola during Liverpool vs Manchester City at Anfield

The other two frontrunners to take charge at the Allianz Arena on a permanent basis are Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel and Ajax manager Erik ten Hag. (Sport Bild)

Borussia Dortmund want to sign a striker in January and have looked into potential deals for Chelsea's Olivier Giroud, Juventus' Mario Mandzukic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who will leave LA Galaxy next month. (Bild)

France

Real Madrid have prepared a package of £340m to secure the signing of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain next summer. (Le Parisien)