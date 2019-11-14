Premier League and PGMOL agree to make VAR changes

Premier League fans inside stadiums will get more detailed information about VAR checks starting from next month.

The decision was agreed by the Premier League and the PGMOL, the referees' association, at Thursday's stakeholder meeting.

Both the Premier League and PGMOL say they are are committed to improving the consistency of decisions, speeding up processes and increasing communication to fans.

The head of referees, Mike Riley, addressed the clubs and accepted improvement is required.

It has been decided fans inside stadiums will receive more detailed information about checks - explaining exactly what the VAR is checking for.

For instance, under the new guidelines a message will appear on the big screens saying 'Checking Penalty - Possible Handball', rather than just, 'Checking Penalty'.

Pitchside monitors will continue to be used sparingly in the Premier League.

There had been calls for on-field officials to refer to the monitors more regularly, but the league said "it would be reserved for unseen incidents, or when information from the VAR is outside the expectation range of the referee."

The statement added "ensuring the pace and tempo of Premier League football remains an important focus for clubs."

Speaking after the meeting, Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said: "I've got grave concerns about VAR but so has everybody in the room.

"We had a very robust discussion, messages got through to the Premier League and referees association that fans are unhappy and many other stakeholders think we've got to do a whole lot better.

"I expect to see real improvements in the speed of decisions, consistency and above all else - for those of us in the stadia - we want much better communication of what's going on - before, during and after.

"I think if we get those three ingredients, things will look a whole lot better in a few months' time."