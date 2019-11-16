European Qualifiers on Sky: Azerbaijan vs Wales, Northern Ireland vs Netherlands, Cyprus vs Scotland

Wales face a must-win game against Azerbaijan on Saturday

Team news and previews ahead of Saturday's European Qualifiers, with Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland live on Sky Sports.

Azerbaijan vs Wales - 5pm, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event

State of play - Group E: Croatia are on course to qualify and a point at home against Slovakia on Saturday should be enough to see them get the job done. Meanwhile, Wales, who are currently fourth in the group, will need to beat Azerbaijan, to keep their qualification dreams alive.

3:09 Highlights of the European Qualifying Group E match between Wales and Croatia Highlights of the European Qualifying Group E match between Wales and Croatia

Depending on the result in Croatia, a Wales win in Baku could then set up a winner-takes-all clash with Hungary in Cardiff on November 19.

Coming up: Saturday - Azerbaijan vs Wales, Croatia vs Slovakia; November 19 - Slovakia vs Azerbaijan, Wales vs Hungary.

Group E P W D L Pts Croatia 7 4 2 1 14 Hungary 7 4 0 3 12 Slovakia 6 3 1 2 10 Wales 6 2 2 2 8 Azerbaijan 6 0 1 5 1

Team news: Gareth Bale is included in Wales' squad despite not featuring for Real Madrid since the last international break in October, while Aaron Ramsey and Chris Mepham are also back after spells on the sidelines.

Ramsey could go straight back into the side in place of Joe Allen, who is suspended for the clash at the Bakcell Arena.

Wales will be without Joe Rodon and Jonny Williams, who join long-term absentee David Brooks on the injury list.

0:41 Ben Davies says his Wales team-mate Gareth Bale demonstrates his commitment to the team by putting his 'body on the line' Ben Davies says his Wales team-mate Gareth Bale demonstrates his commitment to the team by putting his 'body on the line'

For Azerbaijan, uncapped trio Mehdi Jannatov, Shahriyar Aliyev and Vusal Isgandarli have been included in Nikola Jurcevic's squad, but they are unlikely to feature with Jurcevic set to stick with a similar starting line-up to the one that took on Hungary last month.

How to watch: Live coverage starts from 4.15pm on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event; Kick-off 5pm. Follow updates on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Sky Sports News' Euro Goal Zone.

Azerbaijan vs Wales Live on

Northern Ireland vs Netherlands - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event

State of play - Group C: Northern Ireland have lost control of Group C following their dramatic late defeat to Netherlands last month. Michael O'Neill has since been appointed the new Stoke manager but he will oversee the games against Germany and Netherlands, plus a potential play-off in March.

0:59 Northern Ireland's Paddy McNair wants to give boss Michael O'Neill the perfect Windsor Park send-off with a European Qualifier win over the Netherlands on Saturday Northern Ireland's Paddy McNair wants to give boss Michael O'Neill the perfect Windsor Park send-off with a European Qualifier win over the Netherlands on Saturday

O'Neill's side face an uphill battle to qualify automatically as they look to leapfrog one of those countries. Northern Ireland need two wins from those games if they are to have a realistic chance of automatically reaching next summer's tournament.

If Netherlands and Germany both avoid defeat against Northern Ireland then they will qualify for Euro 2020, with Ronald Koeman's side the favourites to top the group because of their superior head-to-head record.

Coming up: Saturday - Germany vs Belarus, Northern Ireland vs Netherlands; November 19 - Germany vs Northern Ireland, Netherlands vs Estonia.

Group C P W D L Pts Netherlands 6 5 0 1 15 Germany 6 5 0 1 15 Northern Ireland 6 4 0 2 12 Belarus 7 1 1 5 4 Estonia 7 0 1 6 1

Team news: Jamal Lewis returns to the Northern Ireland squad having missed last month's matches through injury.

It means O'Neill, who took over as Stoke City boss last week but remains in charge until the end of the current international campaign, has a full-strength squad to pick from.

0:50 Craig Cathcart says out-going boss Michael O'Neill's achievements with Northern Ireland meant he was a 'man in demand' for clubs Craig Cathcart says out-going boss Michael O'Neill's achievements with Northern Ireland meant he was a 'man in demand' for clubs

For Netherlands, PSV duo Steven Bergwijn and Donyell Malen are injured with AZ youngsters Calvin Stengs and Myron Boadu called up to the squad for the first time.

Meanwhile, Memphis Depay and Matthijs de Ligt are included despite injury concerns.

How to watch: Live coverage starts from 7.15pm on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event; Kick-off 7.45pm. Follow updates on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Sky Sports News' Euro Goal Zone.

N Ireland vs Netherlands Live on

Cyprus vs Scotland - 2pm, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event

State of play - Group I: Top spot is the only thing left to play for in Group I, but with Belgium three points ahead of Russia with a better goal difference (+29 compared to +23), it would take some swing to stop Roberto Martinez's side. However, the Russians will be hoping they can perform a miracle when the two sides face each other on Saturday in St Petersburg.

3:27 Scotland fans are in Cyprus ahead of Saturday's European Qualifier and The Tartan Army Children’s Charity have raised £5k for the Riding for the Disabled charity in the British territory of Episkopi Scotland fans are in Cyprus ahead of Saturday's European Qualifier and The Tartan Army Children’s Charity have raised £5k for the Riding for the Disabled charity in the British territory of Episkopi

Meanwhile, Scotland's qualifying campaign did not go to plan, but they do have a second chance after securing a play-off spot thanks to their performance in the Nations League.

Coming up: Saturday - Cyprus vs Scotland, Russia vs Belgium, San Marino vs Kazakhstan; November 19 - Belgium vs Cyprus, San Marino vs Russia, Scotland vs Kazakhstan.

Group I P W D L Pts Belgium 8 8 0 0 24 Russia 8 7 0 1 21 Cyprus 8 3 1 4 10 Scotland 8 3 0 5 9 Kazakhstan 8 2 1 5 7 San Marino 8 0 0 8 0

Team news: Andrew Robertson, Scott McTominay, Ryan Fraser and Liam Cooper have all pulled out of Scotland's forthcoming European qualifiers.

Arsenal left-back after Kieran Tierney was also left out of the squad to stop him from aggravating a hip problem.

4:09 Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller reveals his best Scotland XI, insisting they can be a 'real, real threat' if the squad is fully fit Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller reveals his best Scotland XI, insisting they can be a 'real, real threat' if the squad is fully fit

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has handed Hibernian central defender Ryan Porteous his first international call-up, while Celtic winger Lewis Morgan and Derby County midfielder Graeme Shinnie have also been added for the matches against Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

Cyprus defender Davide Simoncini is suspended so Alessandro D'Addario is likely to be recalled, while Simone Benedettini is set to start in goal with first-choice goalkeeper Elia Benedettini sidelined.

How to watch: Live coverage starts from 1.30pm on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event; Kick-off 2pm. Follow updates on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Sky Sports News' Euro Goal Zone.

Cyprus vs Scotland Live on

Other matches on Sky

All other matches kick-off at 7.45pm and are live on Sky Sports Football via the Red Button, or the Sky Sports app, unless stated:

Russia vs Belgium Live on

Russia vs Belgium (live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off 5pm)

San Marino vs Kazakhstan (Kick-off 5pm)

Slovenia vs Latvia (Kick-off 5pm)

Austria vs North Macedonia

vs Croatia vs Slovakia (live on Sky Sports Premier League)

vs Germany vs Belarus

Israel vs Poland

Croatia vs Slovakia Live on

European Qualifiers on Sky Sports

Watch November's European Qualifiers on Sky Sports from November 14-19 or follow all the action across Sky Sports' digital platforms.