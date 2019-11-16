Real Madrid join race for Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi - European Paper Talk

Real have reportedly joined the race for Chelsea wide man Hudson-Odoi

It might be the international break, but that doesn't mean clubs around Europe aren't scouting players, discussing targets and making offers.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Spain

On-loan Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos will refuse to return to Real Madrid while Zinedine Zidane is still manager. The pair have not seen eye-to-eye since he joined from Real Betis in 2017. (AS)

Red Bull Salzburg have put a €100m (£85.6m) price tag on the head of striker Erling Haaland in an attempt to ward off interest from a number of Europe's top clubs. (AS)

Real Madrid have joined Bayern Munich in showing in interest in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. (El Desmarque)

Atletico Madrid could make a surprise bid for forward Mariano Diaz who plays for rivals Real. The 24-year-old is surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu and would provide much-needed competition for Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata. The forward had been linked with Arsenal last summer. (Don Balon)

Italy

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo will seek showdown talks with the club after reacting angrily to being substituted in last weekend's 1-0 win over Milan in Serie A. He left the ground early with the game level. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Napoli are open to selling star defender Kalidou Koulibaly for a cut-price £69m in order to raise the cash to revamp their squad. Manchester United have long been linked with the Senegalese centre-back. (Il Mattino)

Chelsea will renew their interest in Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj with the Albanian set to run down his contract at the Stadio San Paolo and leave for free next summer. (Radio Punto Nuovo)

Juventus' former Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny will be offered a new contract by the Italian champions. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United and Internazionale are both watching Sporting Kansas City's American midfielder Gianluca Busio, 17. (Tuttomercato)

Napoli could bolster their midfield options in January with a move for Milan midfielder Franck Kessie who had previously been a target for Wolves. (Calciomercato)

Milan intend to watch PSV right-back Denzel Dumfries, AZ Alkmaar forward Myron Boadu and Lyon striker Memphis Depay as the Netherlands face Northern Ireland in Belfast on Saturday. (Calciomercato)

Germany

Bayern Munich have confirmed Hansi Flick will continue as interim head coach following Niko Kovac's exit. The decision to retain the former national team No 2 was announced at Bayern's annual AGM with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge saying: "He has an impressive image of training and tactics and is empathetic - we trust Hansi Flick." (Various)

Erling Haaland's former coach, Alfe Ingve Berntsen, believes the 19-year-old sensation would struggle for minutes at Bayern Munich while Robert Lewandowski is still at the club. "In Bayern, it would be difficult for him currently. He is far from the level of a Robert Lewandowski," Berntsen said. (SPOX)

France

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has been watching Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa for several weeks but Inter and Juventus are expected to move for the 22-year-old too. (Le10Sport)

Antoine Griezmann's former advisor, Eric Olhats, has warned the French star could seek to leave Barcelona if things do not improve at the Camp Nou. He has struggled to fit into Barca's attack following his summer move from Atletico Madrid. (Le10Sport)

Norway

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has joked he would have thought about signing out-of-contract LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic - had he not played for one of the club's fierce rivals previously. "If he had not played for Manchester United, we would have considered signing him," the Liverpool coach admitted. (Sportbladet)

