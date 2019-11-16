European Qualifiers on Sky: Luxembourg vs Portugal, Serbia vs Ukraine and Albania vs France

Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to add to his 98 Portugal goals against Luxembourg on Sunday

Team news and previews ahead of Sunday's European Qualifiers, with Portugal, France and Serbia live on Sky Sports.

Luxembourg vs Portugal - 2pm, live on Sky Sports Football

5:34 Ronaldo scored his 55th career hat-trick as Portugal ran out comfortable 6-0 winners against Lithuania on Thursday Ronaldo scored his 55th career hat-trick as Portugal ran out comfortable 6-0 winners against Lithuania on Thursday

State of play - Group B: Simple - Portugal will qualify for next summer's tournament if they beat Luxembourg, or if third-placed Serbia fail to overcome top-of-the-table Ukraine at home. However, the European champions are already guaranteed a play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group A3 winner.

Coming up: Sunday - Luxembourg vs Portugal and Serbia vs Ukraine.

Team news: The visitors are expected to be a full strength for their trip to the Stade Josy-Barthel.

How to watch: Live coverage starts from 1.55pm on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 2pm.

Serbia vs Ukraine - 2pm, live on Sky Sports Football, Red Button

1:09 Aleksandar Mitrovic doubled Serbia's lead against Luxembourg with a stunning strike from distance on Thursday Aleksandar Mitrovic doubled Serbia's lead against Luxembourg with a stunning strike from distance on Thursday

State of play - Group B: Serbia - who edged Luxembourg 3-2 on Thursday - need second-in-the-table Portugal to drop points in their clash in Luxembourg. And if that unlikely scenario happens, a victory over group winners Ukraine at the intimidating Crvena Zvezda Stadium will see Ljubisa Tumbakovic's side through to the European championship.

Team news: Ukraine holding midfielder Taras Stepanenko is suspended for the trip to Belgrade following his red card in last month's victory over Portugal.

How to watch: Live coverage starts from 1.55pm on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 2pm.

Albania vs France - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football

0:44 France drew level just before half-time against Moldova as Raphael Varane headed into an empty net after it appeared that Oliver Giroud fouled the Moldovan goalkeeper France drew level just before half-time against Moldova as Raphael Varane headed into an empty net after it appeared that Oliver Giroud fouled the Moldovan goalkeeper

State of play - Group H: While Les Bleus have already progressed to Euro 2020 thanks to Turkey's 0-0 draw with Iceland before their 2-1 win over Moldova on Thursday, top spot in Group H is still up for grabs on Sunday evening.

Didier Deschamps's team will be guaranteed first place in the section with a draw at the Arena Kombetare. Defeat, though, would see second-placed Turkey win the group if Senol Gunes's side also win in Andorra on Sunday night.

Team news: The visitors are set to experiment in Albania with qualification for next summer's tournament already guaranteed.

That could mean a start for Leo Dubois at left-back in place of Everton's Lucas Digne, while Presnel Kimpembe may come in for Clement Lenglet in the centre of defence after the Barcelona player's error gifted Moldova's early opener on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi is set to make his debut in midfield alongside Corentin Tolisso and Wissam Ben Yedder could get the nod in attack.

Other matches on Sky

All other matches kick off at either 5pm or 7.45pm and are live on Sky Sports Football, via the Red Button, or the Sky Sports app, unless stated:

Bulgaria vs Czech Republic (5pm)

Kosovo vs England (5pm)

Andorra vs Turkey (7.45pm)

