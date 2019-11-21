Real Madrid players relieved Jose Mourinho has new job - European Paper Talk

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang won the Premier League golden boot last season alongside Sadio Mane and Mo Salah

With news of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and a new angle on Jose Mourinho, here's the back pages from Europe.

We asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from across the continent.

France

Arsenal striker - and now club captain - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is exploring the possibility of joining Barcelona when his contract at the Emirates expires in the summer of 2021. (Le10Sport)

Spain

There is a widespread sense of relief among the Real Madrid squad after Tottenham appointed Mourinho as head coach. The Portuguese had been linked with a return to the Bernabeu, something several key players were against. (Sport)

Mourinho's appointment could be good news for one Los Blancos star, however, with Gareth Bale a target for the former Manchester United manager in January. (AS)

Martin Odegaard has hinted he could make an early return to Real Madrid from his loan spell at Real Sociedad. "You never know in football, but the plan is to stay for two years." (El Larguero)

Martin Odegaard joined Real in 2015

Gerard Pique plans to retire at Barcelona in the summer of 2022, when he would be 35, but that would come forward if he were to lose his place in the side and importance within the dressing room. (Mundo Deportivo)

Germany

Bayern Munich are considering keeping Hansi Flick in charge of the first team until the end of the season and then appointing former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino once he has had time to learn German. (Bild)

Pochettino isn't the only coach Bayern are interested in and the Bavarians have contacted Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel once more over a move next summer. (Kicker)

Bayern will, however, make Philippe Coutinho's loan from Barcelona permanent next summer if Pochettino is appointed the German club's next head coach. (Sport Bild)

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has confirmed the club are interested in Red Bull Salzburg's Erling Braut Haaland: "He's a very good player who has done an exceptional job in the league and the Champions League. We're taking a look with next summer in mind." (Sport Bild)

Erling Haaland has been linked with a number of clubs in recent days

AC Milan and Inter Milan both want Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and could make offers for the Swiss in January. Former club Borussia Monchengladbach are also interested. (Sky Germany)

Manchester City, Everton and Bayern Munich are all pursuing 21-year-old Hoffenheim midfielder Dennis Geiger. (Sport1)

Italy

AC Milan have offered Zlatan Ibrahimovic a contract to join the club in January. The Serie A side want the Swedish striker to sign on an initial six-month deal which will include the option for a further year. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Olivier Giroud's potential switch from Chelsea to Inter has hit two stumbling blocks. The first is the French star's £6.8m-a-year salary, which the Serie A giants can't match, and the second is the striker wants longer than the proposed 18-month deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United representatives watched Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo in Italy's 9-1 win over Armenia, a game in which the 20-year-old became I Giallorossi's youngest ever scorer for the national side. (Il Messaggero)

Juventus midfielder Emre Can has reiterated his desire to leave the club if he continues to be omitted from Maurizio Sarri's side. "I have to think about what makes the most sense over the winter. I can see myself in Turin, but the situation must change." (Corriere dello Sport)