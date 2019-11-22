Diego Maradona reverses decision to leave Gimnasia

Diego Maradona joined the Argentine top-flight club in September

Diego Maradona has reversed his decision to step down as coach of Gimnasia, two days after saying he would leave his job at the struggling Primera Division side.

His lawyer Matias Morla told a news conference that the World Cup winner changed his mind after the candidates for the club presidency agreed to put their differences aside ahead of Saturday's election.

Maradona took the job in September on the condition that the current president Gabriel Pellegrino stayed on in his role - and Pellegrino's decision not to run caused Maradona's surprise resignation on Tuesday.

The former Argentina national team player and manager wrote on Instagram on Thursday: "I am very happy to say that I am still the technical director of Gimnaia y Esgrima La Plata.

"I want to thank the fans of the Wolf, and the players because among all of us we finally got the political unity of the club."

Maradona, who won the World Cup in 1986 and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, took over the club from La Plata, just outside Buenos Aires, tasked with helping them avoid relegation.

He lost his first three games in charge and although he has won three of five since then, the team are still third-bottom of the league.