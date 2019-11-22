European round-up: Borussia Dortmund snatch late draw against struggling Paderborn

Marco Reus scored a last-gasp goal to snatch a point for Borussia Dortmund

Marco Reus scored a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a 3-3 draw for Borussia Dortmund against struggling Paderborn on Friday, having been 3-0 behind at half-time, but they still suffered a dent to their Bundesliga title hopes.

The visitors played a dream first half, with Streli Mamba scoring twice and Gerrit Holtman also on target as they outpaced the hosts and hit them on the break to leave Dortmund shell-shocked and the home fans jeering the team off at half-time.

Streli Mamba was on the scoresheet for Paderborn

Jadon Sancho pulled one back two minutes after the restart as Dortmund shot out of the blocks to set a blistering pace but despite their total dominance and a bagful of chances, they did not score again until Axel Witsel headed home a second in the 84th minute.

Reus rescued a point for Dortmund deep in added time to move them up to fifth on 20 points, five behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach, who travel to Union Berlin on Saturday when Bayern Munich, on 21, visit lowly Fortuna Duesseldorf.

PSG cruise to Lille win

Neymar returned to action for PSG as they beat Lille

Neymar made his comeback from injury as Paris Saint-Germain enjoyed a 2-0 home win over Lille to move a provisional 11 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

First-half goals from Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria put the hosts ahead and Lille never seriously threatened a comeback.

Neymar had not featured for the champions since October 5 due to a hamstring problem but returned to the starting line-up to help his side ease to victory at the Parc des Princes and declared himself fit for the midweek Champions League trip to Real Madrid.

Mauro Icardi scored for PSG in their win on Friday

Second-placed Marseille visit second-bottom Toulouse on Sunday.

Levante beat Real Mallorca

Ten-man Levante picked up a 2-1 win against Real Mallorca with all the action coming in the second half.

Rogers put hosts Levante ahead in the 52nd minute before Joan Sastre levelled things up 13 minutes later. Sixth-minute substitute Ruben Rochina scored the winner in the 72rd minute but Levante ended with 10 men after Jose Campana was sent off for a second bookable offence with four minutes to play.